Ronald Lamola: In future if called upon I can be the president of SA





Minister of Justice and Correctional Service says he was inspired by African National Congress (ANC) leaders to study law.

Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, Lamola says his mother encouraged them the get an education as she could not go to school.

Lamola was born in Mpumalanga, grew up on a farm in Komatipoort and moved to Bushbuckridge for his high school.

Someone who does not know me will think I am very quiet, but I am not. Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice and Correctional Services

My mother does not have any education, she says her father did not want female kids to go to school so she realised she had missed out so she pushed all of us to go to school. I was inspired by the fact that she herself not being educated she wants us to be educated and she did everything for us. Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice and Correctional Services

He says his sister did so much for him and he repaid her by being focused and passing.

Constance Manyike, Lamola's sister financed his undergraduate qualification, she paid for registration with her for salary.

He was very accountable and honest he was a hard worker. I wanted him to achieve whatever he wanted in life. Constance Manyike, Sister - Ronald Lamola

I am very proud of him and I always encourage him to trust in God and believe in Him so He can lead him to achieve more than he has now. Constance Manyike, Sister - Ronald Lamola

Lamola says the older generation in the cabinet do respect his views and the mixture of experience works well for the government.

Ask if he has ambitious to be president of the country, Lamola had this to say.

In future but not now, future having gained the relevant experience in the ANC and government, it remains a possibility. Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice and Correctional Services

Listen to the full interview below: