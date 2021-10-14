Police Minister Cele to visit Gqeberha after road rage incident sparks violence

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:12
Scatterling of Africa - My Early Years - Johnny Clegg Memoir
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jesse Clegg
Jaron Clegg
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Awkward insurance situations
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Greta Goosen - Head of Customer Experience at MiWay Insurance
Today at 15:10
EWN: Welcome Home Prayer for Jacob Zuma
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:16
EWN: Killer cop's closing arguments
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 16:10
Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane files papers asking the High Court in Bisho to interdict the Hawks from investigating him for corruption.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Energy crisis could threaten global economic recovery
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert
Today at 18:09
Long4Life continues to focus on sales growth, cost containment and working capital improvements
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brian Joffe - CEO at Long4Life
Today at 18:20
ZOOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle
Today at 19:08
PSG Group interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Who are your competitors, how do you evaluate them and how do you compete smartly.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Do you know the risk of your investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Police Minister Cele to visit Gqeberha after road rage incident sparks violence They'll be going on a walkabout to find out more about the violence that's believed to have been sparked by a road rage incident i... 14 October 2021 12:18 PM
Ronald Lamola: In future if called upon I can be the president of SA Clement Manyathela hangs out with Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola, talking about his childhood, career... 14 October 2021 12:06 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma supporters gather to host welcome home prayer session in his honour Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso gives more insight on the event hosted for the former president. 14 October 2021 12:57 PM
EC ANC's Mabuyane heads to court, wants Hawks probe declared unconstitutional Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia unpacks ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane going to court to fight Hawks investigation. 14 October 2021 8:40 AM
'People are not asking about Phoenix poster debacle, they are asking about jobs' DA mayoral candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse says people on the ground are worried about about service delivery not posters. 14 October 2021 7:58 AM
View all Politics
'August sales up, but show retail sector still suffering hangover from riots' Retail trade sales were up 4,9% in August compared to July. Bruce Whitfield interviews FNB Senior Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi. 13 October 2021 9:01 PM
18-28 Years old and unemployed? Neasa starts scheme to train young entrepreneurs The Money Show interviews Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers' Association of South Africa. 13 October 2021 7:43 PM
When might happen next for China and Taiwan Is Taiwan part of China or an independent country? Officially it is part of China, but it is a lot more complex. 13 October 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode 'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco 13 October 2021 6:52 PM
'Always be kind': Chat between 702's Clement & Kenny from 2009 warms hearts In 2009, 19-year-old Clement Manyathela could never have imagined he would be colleagues with one of the people he looked up to, K... 13 October 2021 2:35 PM
Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery The Da Vinci Xi robotic system allows surgeons to perform procedures in numerous parts of the abdomen and can also be used for tho... 13 October 2021 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
Nokia to release classic brick phone for 20th anniversary Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2021 8:42 AM
Couple caught cheating at London Marathon say they are sorry Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Spoof video of ANC cheating other parties goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2021 10:00 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
View all Africa
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee. 11 October 2021 6:39 PM
View all Opinion
Local

Police Minister Cele to visit Gqeberha after road rage incident sparks violence

14 October 2021 12:18 PM
by Tara Penny
They'll be going on a walkabout to find out more about the violence that's believed to have been sparked by a road rage incident involving the driver of a taxi and a businessman in a car in the Korsten area.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele and his deputy Cassel Mathale will be visiting Gqeberha on Thursday following the violence that broke out there.

They'll be going on a walkabout to find out more about the violence that's believed to have been sparked by a road rage incident involving the driver of a taxi and a businessman in a car in the Korsten area.

READ MORE: Taxis, cars torched after Gqeberha road rage incident sparks violence

“According to police reports, alleged retaliation between the local businessmen and taxi drivers in sued, resulting in eight taxis been set alight two taxis were damaged and a civilian vehicle was also set alight. No injuries were reported,” spokesperson Lirandzu Temba said.

Shops were also vandalised. The violence then spread to Kwazakhele where several more stores were torched but no arrests have been made.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Police Minister Cele to visit Gqeberha after road rage incident sparks violence




More from Local

Ronald Lamola: In future if called upon I can be the president of SA

14 October 2021 12:06 PM

Clement Manyathela hangs out with Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola, talking about his childhood, career and politics.

Read More arrow_forward

'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'

13 October 2021 8:22 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.

Read More arrow_forward

18-28 Years old and unemployed? Neasa starts scheme to train young entrepreneurs

13 October 2021 7:43 PM

The Money Show interviews Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers' Association of South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom to suspend power cuts from Thursday morning

13 October 2021 5:45 PM

Utility spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says there was a risk of implementing it again at short notice if the system got overloaded.

Read More arrow_forward

Sheriff seizes 17 embattled Emfuleni municipality vehicles

13 October 2021 4:40 PM

What will happen now that the embattled Emfuleni Municipality has had cars taken as a result of a dispute with employees?

Read More arrow_forward

'It's a team effort,' says Gift of the Givers founder on receiving top award

13 October 2021 2:39 PM

Gift of the Givers director Imtiaz Sooliman also acknowledges the work done by frontline workers such as nurses, police, teachers and South Africans in general.

Read More arrow_forward

Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery

13 October 2021 1:18 PM

The Da Vinci Xi robotic system allows surgeons to perform procedures in numerous parts of the abdomen and can also be used for thoracic as well as head-and-neck surgeries.

Read More arrow_forward

Murder accused ex-MEC Mandla Msibi’s bail hearing adjourned due to bomb scare

13 October 2021 12:55 PM

Former Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi appeared in court briefly on Wednesday morning, charged with double murder and attempted murder.

Read More arrow_forward

Localisation of goods in government departments gets the nod

13 October 2021 10:42 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Department of Trade and Industry chief economist Stephen Hanival and Free Market Foundation deputy director Chris Hattingh.

Read More arrow_forward

DA's polling shows Phoenix posters may have backfired on party, Steenhuisen

13 October 2021 10:33 AM

Sources said that internal party polling had shown that it was on an upward trajectory before the row, which forced the party's KwaZulu-Natal leadership to take down banners in the predominantly Indian suburb.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Hawks dismiss Mabuyane concerns that FS investigators handling his case

14 October 2021 12:59 PM

14 October 2021 12:59 PM

WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma Foundation hosts prayer meeting for former president

14 October 2021 12:36 PM

14 October 2021 12:49 PM

WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma Foundation hosts prayer meeting for former president

14 October 2021 12:36 PM

