Police Minister Cele to visit Gqeberha after road rage incident sparks violence
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele and his deputy Cassel Mathale will be visiting Gqeberha on Thursday following the violence that broke out there.
They'll be going on a walkabout to find out more about the violence that's believed to have been sparked by a road rage incident involving the driver of a taxi and a businessman in a car in the Korsten area.
READ MORE: Taxis, cars torched after Gqeberha road rage incident sparks violence
“According to police reports, alleged retaliation between the local businessmen and taxi drivers in sued, resulting in eight taxis been set alight two taxis were damaged and a civilian vehicle was also set alight. No injuries were reported,” spokesperson Lirandzu Temba said.
Shops were also vandalised. The violence then spread to Kwazakhele where several more stores were torched but no arrests have been made.
#Qqeberha Police spokesperson Pricilla Naidu says the violence broke out after a taxi driver and a motorist crashed into each other.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 13, 2021
Law enforcement officials are monitoring the area. pic.twitter.com/0TeOXD4YKB
This article first appeared on EWN : Police Minister Cele to visit Gqeberha after road rage incident sparks violence
