Jacob Zuma supporters gather to host welcome home prayer session in his honour
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma on Thursday gathered at the Moses Mabhida People’s Park for a welcome home prayer event.
Hosted by the Jacob Zuma Foundation the event is aimed at celebrating the former president's release from prison.
Zuma is currently on medical parole.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso says the supporters made their way to the venue.
His supporters are wearing African National Congress (ANC) regalia and t-shirts written Welcome Home Zuma. We also see religious and traditional leaders in the venue.Nhlanhla Mabaso, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He says Zuma's allies such as suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and Carl Niehaus are in attendance.
KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala is expected to attend the event as well, he says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
