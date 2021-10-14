[LISTEN] Some awkward insurance claims
Have you had an 'awkward insurance claim and you didn't know how to go about it?
Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and Greta Goosen, head of customer experience at MiWay Insurance about some scenarios they have health with.
I would suggest, make sure you know who you invite and when you have a big gathering, speak to your insurance company, speak to your broker and tell them upfront what the situation is.Greta Goosen, Head of customer experience - MiWay Insurance
It is all about showing the behaviour of the consumer. It is all about proving is there an intention from the consumer to prevent or minimise the loss.Greta Goosen, Head of customer experience - MiWay Insurance
Listen to the full interview below:
