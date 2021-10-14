[LISTEN] Some awkward insurance claims

Today at 17:10 Oscar Mabuyane Fights back Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nqiqo Sakhela, Oscar Mabuyane's lawyer

Today at 17:20 Energy crisis could threaten global economic recovery Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 4/4 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:09 Long4Life continues to focus on sales growth, even as as CEO considers a different role The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Brian Joffe - CEO at Long4Life

Today at 18:13 CEO feel the pinch as COVID-19, environmental and social matters bite The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tyrone Jansen - Reward Leader and Associate Director at Deloitte Africa

Today at 18:20 ZOOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:39 What is causing the global supply crisis? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Terry Gale - Chairman of Exporters Club Western Cape

Today at 18:50 ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

Today at 19:08 PSG Group interim results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus - Who are your competitors, how do you evaluate them and how do you compete smartly. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

