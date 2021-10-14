A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020
Many employed South Africans are feeling the pinch as costs keep going up while their pay doesn't.
Deliotte reports that a third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies also got no salary increase in 2020.
However that's only part of the story notes Bruce Whitfield, as 80% of these firms did manage to pay out bonuses to executives.
(Read Deloitte's Executive Remuneration Review 2021 here)
Executives always seem to organise themselves in a way that they come out on top. Are South African executives still managing to convince remuneration committees that they're worth the big bucks?Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
The response from Deloitte Associate Director Tyrone Jansen is that the answer is in fact 'no'.
The data will tell you that 34% of the JSE top CEOs did not receive an increase last year. In fact where executives did receive an increase, it was often at a much lower rate than those of the rest of the staff.Tyrone Jansen, Associate Director in Human Capital - Deloitte
Yes, we have seen some headlines in the press, but I think that's more where some firms have got it wrong... in terms of looking at... the relationship between performance reward and the wider public stakeholder group.Tyrone Jansen, Associate Director in Human Capital - Deloitte
There is also an ongoing shift in how the performance of CEO's is measured.
RELATED: New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid
Jansen expands on the growing importance of ESG (environmental, social and governance) metrics.
Yes, shareholders want to see returns on their investment but I think the wider public stakeholder group now demand a social contract...Tyrone Jansen, Associate Director in Human Capital - Deloitte
What we're starting to see in terms of incentive schemes... is being held accountable to environmental, social and governance-type (ESG) metrics that then determine whether the CEO or executive has been successful in their mandate.Tyrone Jansen, Associate Director in Human Capital - Deloitte
Is it important? Absolutely. Are firms getting it right? No! I think they are struggling with the notion of what are the right ESG metricsTyrone Jansen, Associate Director in Human Capital - Deloitte
Listen to Jansen discuss choosing the metrics relevant for the environment in South Africa:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kirisa99/kirisa991701/kirisa99170100045/70609736-businessman-and-stack-coins-and-building-shadow-success-business-financial-and-tax-season-under-the-.jpg
More from Business
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'
A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.Read More
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role
Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...).Read More
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world
Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu.Read More
'August sales up, but show retail sector still suffering hangover from riots'
Retail trade sales were up 4,9% in August compared to July. Bruce Whitfield interviews FNB Senior Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.Read More
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.Read More
18-28 Years old and unemployed? Neasa starts scheme to train young entrepreneurs
The Money Show interviews Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers' Association of South Africa.Read More
When might happen next for China and Taiwan
Is Taiwan part of China or an independent country? Officially it is part of China, but it is a lot more complex.Read More
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode
'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at YocoRead More
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'
Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.Read More
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode
'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at YocoRead More
'Always be kind': Chat between 702's Clement & Kenny from 2009 warms hearts
In 2009, 19-year-old Clement Manyathela could never have imagined he would be colleagues with one of the people he looked up to, Kenny Maistry.Read More
Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery
The Da Vinci Xi robotic system allows surgeons to perform procedures in numerous parts of the abdomen and can also be used for thoracic as well as head-and-neck surgeries.Read More
WATCH: Post Office workers caught plucking chickens in the sorting room go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'
Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months'
The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron.Read More
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global
Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital.Read More
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas
Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".Read More