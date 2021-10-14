E-toll contracts have expired, the scheme is defunct now - Outa





Over the years the government has said it would resolve the e-tells problem in Gauteng.

But the recent decision by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula that e-tolls will not be scrapped has continued to draw widespread criticism.

Mbalula has announced that an e-toll funding solution would be found, but the gantries were here to stay.

The Automobile Association said the announcement was disappointing and out of step with the sentiments of the majority of Gauteng motorists.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) was initially form3d to fight the e-tolls. CEO Wayne Duvenage has more.

We can surmise but we cannot understand why they are procrastinating for so long to make this decision because the contracts have expired, there is no contractual cost. The scheme is defunct now and there is less than 15% compliance. The user-pay scheme is just dead in the water. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

The[re] [are] solutions that we posed right from the beginning, that this needs to be funded through taxation, which is the fuel levy. The funding for e-tolls doesn't work, it is costing them more. Why can't they make this decision? We don't understand why they're taking so long. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

