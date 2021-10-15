Ministers Hostage: 'A coordinated strategy to undermine Ramaphosa's leadership'





At least 56 people have been arrested after two ministers and a deputy were held hostage by former liberation combatants at the St George’s hotel outside Pretoria on Thursday night.

After a meeting between Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla and the veterans broke down, the ministers were held hostage.

Shortly after the ordeal, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJoints) released a statement citing that a hostage situation report had been reported.

The hostage situation happened on the same day that a prayer event was held for former president Jacob Zuma who said his imprisonment was the equivalent of what happened under apartheid where people were jailed without trial.

Bongani Bingwa chats to School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University Zwelinzima Ndevu to give more insight on the hostage situation and the prayer event.

The timing of Zuma's event was worrying, we are in the middle of an election and his political party is also campaigning. And he hosts an event where he raises his dissatisfaction with the party. This was to distabilise the campaign of his party. Zwelinzima Ndevu, School of Public Leadership - Stellenbosch University

The comparison of the current government to the apartheid government by Zuma must be worrying to the ruling party, he adds.

The fact that the hostage situation and his prayer event happened on the same day is a coordinated strategy to undermine the leadership at a political level as well as at a governance level. Zwelinzima Ndevu, School of Public Leadership - Stellenbosch University

It was meant to undermine the system and ultimately undermine the president of the republic who is also the president of the ruling party. Zwelinzima Ndevu, School of Public Leadership - Stellenbosch University

