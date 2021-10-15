[WATCH] Wait is over Adele's single 'Easy On Me' has us singing along already





Wait is over Adele's single 'Easy On Me' has us singing along already

Social media is singing along to Adele's latest single 'Easy On Me'. The singer released the single as she promised on 15 October. The new album will be released on 19 November.

Watch part of the song below:

