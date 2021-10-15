[WATCH] Jordan brand chairman Larry Miller sharing 56-year-old secret goes viral
Jordan brand chairman Larry Miller sharing 56-year-old secret goes viral
Jordan brand chairman Larry Miller says he has kept the secret that he shot and killed a man, a secret for 56 years. Click here to watch the video of Miller telling the story:
