[WATCH] Jordan brand chairman Larry Miller sharing 56-year-old secret goes viral

Today at 12:27
The Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla convenes a virtual media briefing on government efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the national vaccination rollout programme.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Today at 12:37
SAPS launches 2021/2022 Annual National Safer Festive Season Operations.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:41
Gauteng Education to begin school placements today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
Celebrating Global Handwashing Day.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Coceka Nogoduka: Chief Director Care and Support in Schools
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:09
Absa Cape Epic MD on this year's race
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Flinn - Managing Director of the Absa's Cape Epic
Today at 18:15
Cyle Lab on the growing culture of cycling
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew McLean - Cycling expert/coach and Founder at Cycle Lab
Today at 18:16
Qhubeka Foundation is one of the beneficiaries of the Cape Epic. How is the Cape Epic boosted it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Fitzhenry - Founder at Qhubeka
Today at 18:18
[Pending] Live crossing with KFM Early Breakfast host and fitness correspondent Liezel van der Westhuizen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 18:27
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Vye Cycle Kit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bjorn Vye - Owner of Vye Cycle Kit
How adaptable is your business in these changing times? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world. 15 October 2021 12:00 PM
12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister Health Minister Joe Phaahla has announced that this age group will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. 15 October 2021 9:07 AM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it's the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Ministers Hostage: 'A coordinated strategy to undermine Ramaphosa's leadership' Stellenbosch University's Zwelinzima Ndevu gives more insight on the hostage situation and the prayer event. 15 October 2021 7:23 AM
The ANC is an instrument of the people, not the other way around - Mac Maharaj The book 'Breakthrough: The Struggles and Secret Talks that Brought Apartheid South Africa to the Negotiating Table' is written by... 14 October 2021 1:57 PM
Jacob Zuma supporters gather to host welcome home prayer session in his honour Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso gives more insight on the event hosted for the former president. 14 October 2021 12:57 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer' A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth. 14 October 2021 8:00 PM
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020 Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen. 14 October 2021 7:48 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode 'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco 13 October 2021 6:52 PM
'Always be kind': Chat between 702's Clement & Kenny from 2009 warms hearts In 2009, 19-year-old Clement Manyathela could never have imagined he would be colleagues with one of the people he looked up to, K... 13 October 2021 2:35 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
How adaptable is your business in these changing times? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world. 15 October 2021 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Jordan brand chairman Larry Miller sharing 56-year-old secret goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 October 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Wait is over Adele's single 'Easy On Me' has us singing along already Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 October 2021 8:17 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe's richest men The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
[WATCH] Jordan brand chairman Larry Miller sharing 56-year-old secret goes viral

15 October 2021 8:23 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Couple caught cheating at London Marathon say they are sorry

Jordan brand chairman Larry Miller sharing 56-year-old secret goes viral

Jordan brand chairman Larry Miller says he has kept the secret that he shot and killed a man, a secret for 56 years. Click here to watch the video of Miller telling the story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




More from Entertainment

How adaptable is your business in these changing times?

15 October 2021 12:00 PM

Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world.

[WATCH] Wait is over Adele's single 'Easy On Me' has us singing along already

15 October 2021 8:17 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Nokia to release classic brick phone for 20th anniversary

14 October 2021 8:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Couple caught cheating at London Marathon say they are sorry

14 October 2021 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Spoof video of ANC cheating other parties goes viral

13 October 2021 10:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Doctors remove hair from 11-year-old with Rapunzel syndrome's stomach goes viral

12 October 2021 9:13 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Warthog attacking man who tried to pat it goes viral

12 October 2021 9:09 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown

11 October 2021 8:03 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money.

[WATCH] Surprise! Son gifting father with car pulls at heartstrings

11 October 2021 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Lovely moment as Dad's reaction of baby walking for 1st time goes viral

11 October 2021 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Ministers Hostage: 'A coordinated strategy to undermine Ramaphosa's leadership'

Politics

12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister

Politics Local

Jacob Zuma supporters gather to host welcome home prayer session in his honour

Politics

WATCH LIVE: Govt briefs media on minister hostage incident

15 October 2021 10:46 AM

DA aims to resuscitate CT's rail network with help of private investment

15 October 2021 10:36 AM

Minister hostage drama raises concerns over safety & security in SA

15 October 2021 9:54 AM

