12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister
From next week Wednesday, 12 to 17-year-olds will be allowed to receive coronavirus vaccines, Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday announced.
He said that the Pfizer vaccine would be rolled out to this age group.
He added that the service will start on 20 October to allow necessary preparation on the EVDS registration system and also other logistical preparations.
Minister of Health has announced that govt is ready to vaccinate children from 12 yrs to 17 yrs. The vaccination fir this cohort will be opened on 20 October. The vaccine MAC recommended that children should be give 1 dose of Pfizer vaccine #VaccineRollOutSA— Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 15, 2021
Children 12yrs to 17yrs will be vaccinated through the Electronic Vaccination Data System #EVDS . They can go to any private and public vaccination site nearest to them #COVID19 #VaccineRollOutSA— Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 15, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/walldi/walldi2101/walldi210100175/162474211-corona-vaccination-in-front-of-a-south-africa-flag.jpg
More from Politics
Ministers Hostage: 'A coordinated strategy to undermine Ramaphosa's leadership'
Stellenbosch University's Zwelinzima Ndevu gives more insight on the hostage situation and the prayer event.Read More
The ANC is an instrument of the people, not the other way around - Mac Maharaj
The book 'Breakthrough: The Struggles and Secret Talks that Brought Apartheid South Africa to the Negotiating Table' is written by ANC veterans by Mac Maharaj and Z Pallo Jordan.Read More
Jacob Zuma supporters gather to host welcome home prayer session in his honour
Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso gives more insight on the event hosted for the former president.Read More
EC ANC's Mabuyane heads to court, wants Hawks probe declared unconstitutional
Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia unpacks ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane going to court to fight Hawks investigation.Read More
'People are not asking about Phoenix poster debacle, they are asking about jobs'
DA mayoral candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse says people on the ground are worried about about service delivery not posters.Read More
Was bomb scare at murder-accused Mandla Msibi bail hearing a diversion tactic?
Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli says after conducting a search there was no tangible thing that they could pick up.Read More
ANC alleges R280k from Madikizela memorial was money owed to it by municipality
The African National Congress claims R280,000 paid into its account from money allocated to the memorial of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018 was money owed to the party.Read More
DA's polling shows Phoenix posters may have backfired on party, Steenhuisen
Sources said that internal party polling had shown that it was on an upward trajectory before the row, which forced the party's KwaZulu-Natal leadership to take down banners in the predominantly Indian suburb.Read More
IEC has until Tuesday to respond to ActionSA ballot paper matter
National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says when the commission files its responding affidavit, the party needs to also respond.Read More
More from Local
How adaptable is your business in these changing times?
Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world.Read More
Your money can benefit South African small businesses
Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too much for micro enterprises to overcome.Read More
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'
A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.Read More
E-toll contracts have expired, the scheme is defunct now - Outa
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says there is less than 15% compliance and the user-pay scheme is dead in the water.Read More
[LISTEN] Some awkward insurance claims
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and Greta Goosen, head of customer experience at MiWay Insurance talk about some claims they have dealt with.Read More
Police Minister Cele to visit Gqeberha after road rage incident sparks violence
They'll be going on a walkabout to find out more about the violence that's believed to have been sparked by a road rage incident involving the driver of a taxi and a businessman in a car in the Korsten area.Read More
Ronald Lamola: In future if called upon I can be the president of SA
Clement Manyathela hangs out with Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola, talking about his childhood, career and politics.Read More
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.Read More
18-28 Years old and unemployed? Neasa starts scheme to train young entrepreneurs
The Money Show interviews Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers' Association of South Africa.Read More