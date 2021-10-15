We are looking at flying to Mauritius and Lagos soon - SAA
It's been weeks since South African Airways (SAA) took to the sky again.
Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo tells Clement Manyathela that they had a good start and consumers welcomed them with open arms.
He says they are looking at more routes they can use starting from November.
People are buying tickets and some of our flights we see that they are overbooked. What we had as a minor slow start was the regional routes and it has since started picking up.Thomas Kgokolo, Acting CEO - SAA
Our prices will always follow the market trends and market demands and we need to be sensible towards that.Thomas Kgokolo, Acting CEO - SAA
Kgokolo says they will be flying to Mauritius at the end of November and they are observing the Lagos route.
When we introduce additional routes it means you will need more resources in terms of capacity.Thomas Kgokolo, Acting CEO - SAA
He says they are engaging with staff members who embarked on a strike this week.
Kgokolo adds that the remuneration structure has not changed since the business rescue they were in.
Listen to the full interview below:
