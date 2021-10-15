Our lives weren't in danger, we're unhappy when refused to leave - Thandi Modise





The government on Friday held a briefing on the events around the St George's Hotel hostage incident where two ministers and a deputy minister were held hostage by military veterans.

After a meeting with military veterans went south, Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were held hostage on Thursday night.

The hostage situation has raised concerns over safety and security in South Africa.

Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali as well as African National Congress (ANC) Pule Mabe to reflect on the hostage situation.

Makhoali says the hostage situation was still active when Eyewitness News arrived at the hotel.

By the time we got inside the hotel, we got leaked videos showing how the situation was playing out. Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News

She says many questions have been raised like why a meeting was held at that hotel.

Mabe says because law enforcement agencies managed to apprehend those involved, this matter shouldnt be called a crisis.

In the briefing, Modise said the situation demonstrated that South Africa is not a security headed state and that ministers will go to great lengths to hear citizen's concerns.

We didn't feel like our lives were in danger, we were unhappy about being refused to leave when the meeting clearly had aborted. Thandi Modise, Minister - Defence

