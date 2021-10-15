Country music is bigger than anyone knows - Matt Gardiner
Matt Gardiner is no stranger to the South African music scene. His Pop Country sound has seen him open for artists such as Prime Circle, Arno Carstens, Desmond and the Tutus and many more. Influenced by the likes of Matthew Mole, Ed Sheeran and Jeremy Loops, Matt has had hit singles on most of the major radio stations in the country.
The Pietermaritzburg-born and bred singer-songwriter has been hard at work, producing what he describes as his best work yet. The single Brown Hair, Brown Eyes is a wholesome country song, with pop influences. As with most country songs, it is a love song.
Matt tells Ray White The Azian Mosaka Show's #702Unplugged
The country aspect is how I want to tell a story. Country music is bigger than anyone knows. I studied music, the best decision ever. The country aspect came about when my girlfriend came back from America. A soon as I started listening to it I said these guys can write.Matt Gardiner, Musician
Country music is about how you feel., whether it is about a breakup, partying with your friends. It can be about your do, anything. _Brown Hair, Brown Eyes _is a special song. It was made within 45 minutes to an hour, my producer polished everything.Matt Gardiner, Musician
Listen below for the full interview...
