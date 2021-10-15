Gauteng begins school placements: 'Be calm as we accommodate the learners'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
Recorded acts of kindness as COVID-19 unfolded in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jess Auerbach Senior Lecturer in Anthropology, North-West University
Today at 16:50
[Daily Maverick] National Nuclear Regulator responsible for monitoring nuclear safety and harm from radiation-has dropped the ball
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Angus Begg
Today at 17:10
Public Protector Tshwane Billing report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Public Protector of South Africa
Today at 17:40
Update on the ongoing wage negotiation deadlock between the union NUMSA & The steel and engineering industries federation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Today at 18:09
Absa Cape Epic MD on this year's race
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Flinn - Managing Director of the Absa's Cape Epic
Today at 18:15
Cyle Lab on the growing culture of cycling
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew McLean - Cycling expert/coach and Founder at Cycle Lab
Today at 18:16
Qhubeka Foundation is one of the beneficiaries of the Cape Epic. How is the Cape Epic boosted it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Fitzhenry - Founder at Qhubeka
Today at 18:18
Live crossing with KFM Early Breakfast host and fitness correspondent Liezel van der Westhuizen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 18:27
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Vye Cycle Kit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bjorn Vye - Owner of Vye Cycle Kit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month. 15 October 2021 4:01 PM
Donald: My whole career has been inspired by this one relationship that failed Ray White on the Azania Mosaka Show speaks to musician Donald about his upside of failure and how he got back up. 15 October 2021 3:31 PM
Gauteng begins school placements: 'Be calm as we accommodate the learners' Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona says parents have been confirming that they are receiving offers. 15 October 2021 1:00 PM
View all Local
Our lives weren't in danger, we're unhappy when refused to leave - Thandi Modise Various people reflect on the hostage situation that took place at St George's Hotel on Thursday night. 15 October 2021 1:01 PM
12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister Health Minister Joe Phaahla has announced that this age group will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. 15 October 2021 9:07 AM
Ministers Hostage: 'A coordinated strategy to undermine Ramaphosa's leadership' Stellenbosch University's Zwelinzima Ndevu gives more insight on the hostage situation and the prayer event. 15 October 2021 7:23 AM
View all Politics
How adaptable is your business in these changing times? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world. 15 October 2021 12:00 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Business
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020 Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen. 14 October 2021 7:48 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode 'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco 13 October 2021 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
Country music is bigger than anyone knows - Matt Gardiner The musician tells Ray White on #702Unplugged says he fell in love with the music about when his girlfriend played it on her retur... 15 October 2021 2:57 PM
[WATCH] Jordan brand chairman Larry Miller sharing 56-year-old secret goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 October 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Wait is over Adele's single 'Easy On Me' has us singing along already Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 October 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
View all Africa
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee. 11 October 2021 6:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Gauteng begins school placements: 'Be calm as we accommodate the learners'

15 October 2021 1:00 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Steve Mabona
Gauteng Education
Gauteng education online registration system

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona says parents have been confirming that they are receiving offers.

The Gauteng Department of Education has begun school placements today.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona has more.

We're quite happy. The parents have been confirming that they are receiving offers. Remember we said we said we're going to be sending SMSes and they have been camping since very early this morning. They started to access our system because we started very early, they could then manage to accept those offers that were put in the system.

Steve Mabona, Spokesperson, Gauteng Education Department

There are those that would have received SMSses to say your child has been placed at a certain school. Those ones don't have to do anything because they would have been placed.

Steve Mabona, Spokesperson, Gauteng Education Department

The process starts today and will end on 30 November. Between this time we will be giving people offers, we will be accomodating those that could not be accommodated in the high-pressure schools, transfer them to where they will be accommodated. We will be engaged and interacting with those that are struggling, our call centres are there to also assist.

Steve Mabona, Spokesperson, Gauteng Education Department

Regarding the ten high-pressure schools, we ask for patience and calm. For instance, a school that would have to accommodate 221 and the applications are more than one-thousand-four-hundred, so you would understand that you have one-thousand-two-hundred disgruntled parents and we need to accommodate them in the neighbouring schools or schools that would be in a position to accommodate them, so we just for calm and we would be in a position to accommodate them.

Steve Mabona, Spokesperson, Gauteng Education Department

Listen below for the full interview...




15 October 2021 1:00 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Steve Mabona
Gauteng Education
Gauteng education online registration system

More from Local

Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane

15 October 2021 4:01 PM

He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald: My whole career has been inspired by this one relationship that failed

15 October 2021 3:31 PM

Ray White on the Azania Mosaka Show speaks to musician Donald about his upside of failure and how he got back up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How adaptable is your business in these changing times?

15 October 2021 12:00 PM

Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are looking at flying to Mauritius and Lagos soon - SAA

15 October 2021 11:51 AM

Clement Manyatheala speaks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about how the airline is doing since they took to the sky a few weeks back.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister

15 October 2021 9:07 AM

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has announced that this age group will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your money can benefit South African small businesses

15 October 2021 8:06 AM

Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too much for micro enterprises to overcome.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'

14 October 2021 8:00 PM

A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-toll contracts have expired, the scheme is defunct now - Outa

14 October 2021 5:38 PM

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says there is less than 15% compliance and the user-pay scheme is dead in the water.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Some awkward insurance claims

14 October 2021 4:13 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and Greta Goosen, head of customer experience at MiWay Insurance talk about some claims they have dealt with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police Minister Cele to visit Gqeberha after road rage incident sparks violence

14 October 2021 12:18 PM

They'll be going on a walkabout to find out more about the violence that's believed to have been sparked by a road rage incident involving the driver of a taxi and a businessman in a car in the Korsten area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Our lives weren't in danger, we're unhappy when refused to leave - Thandi Modise

Politics

Gauteng begins school placements: 'Be calm as we accommodate the learners'

Local

12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

US to allow entry to fully vaccinated foreign travelers from 8 Nov

15 October 2021 3:40 PM

It was ignorance: Buthelezi apologises for IFP post featuring King Misuzulu

15 October 2021 3:19 PM

Judgment in murder-accused Mandla Msibi’s bail bid postponed

15 October 2021 2:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA