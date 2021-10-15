Gauteng begins school placements: 'Be calm as we accommodate the learners'





The Gauteng Department of Education has begun school placements today.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona has more.

We're quite happy. The parents have been confirming that they are receiving offers. Remember we said we said we're going to be sending SMSes and they have been camping since very early this morning. They started to access our system because we started very early, they could then manage to accept those offers that were put in the system. Steve Mabona, Spokesperson, Gauteng Education Department

There are those that would have received SMSses to say your child has been placed at a certain school. Those ones don't have to do anything because they would have been placed. Steve Mabona, Spokesperson, Gauteng Education Department

The process starts today and will end on 30 November. Between this time we will be giving people offers, we will be accomodating those that could not be accommodated in the high-pressure schools, transfer them to where they will be accommodated. We will be engaged and interacting with those that are struggling, our call centres are there to also assist. Steve Mabona, Spokesperson, Gauteng Education Department

Regarding the ten high-pressure schools, we ask for patience and calm. For instance, a school that would have to accommodate 221 and the applications are more than one-thousand-four-hundred, so you would understand that you have one-thousand-two-hundred disgruntled parents and we need to accommodate them in the neighbouring schools or schools that would be in a position to accommodate them, so we just for calm and we would be in a position to accommodate them. Steve Mabona, Spokesperson, Gauteng Education Department

Listen below for the full interview...