Donald: My whole career has been inspired by this one relationship that failed
Musician Donald says he is an optimistic person and does not give too much life to his failure but to how he comes back.
Speaking to Ray White on the Azania Mosaka Show, the 'Love I know I deserve' hitmaker says it took him seven years to actually start making a living out of his music.
I've had a failed relationship with someone I saw myself getting married to and living with and that never worked. That relationship also dictated the content of my music and the music I put out there has been inspired by this one specific relationship that didn't work out.Donald, Musician
I met this woman in 2006, I learned how to write music through our experiences and throughout the years it has always been a back and forth kind of situation. My whole career has been inspired by this specific relationship that never seems to work out and this person keeps coming back.Donald, Musician
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane
He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month.Read More
Gauteng begins school placements: 'Be calm as we accommodate the learners'
Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona says parents have been confirming that they are receiving offers.Read More
How adaptable is your business in these changing times?
Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world.Read More
We are looking at flying to Mauritius and Lagos soon - SAA
Clement Manyatheala speaks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about how the airline is doing since they took to the sky a few weeks back.Read More
12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister
Health Minister Joe Phaahla has announced that this age group will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.Read More
Your money can benefit South African small businesses
Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too much for micro enterprises to overcome.Read More
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'
A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.Read More
E-toll contracts have expired, the scheme is defunct now - Outa
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says there is less than 15% compliance and the user-pay scheme is dead in the water.Read More
[LISTEN] Some awkward insurance claims
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and Greta Goosen, head of customer experience at MiWay Insurance talk about some claims they have dealt with.Read More
Police Minister Cele to visit Gqeberha after road rage incident sparks violence
They'll be going on a walkabout to find out more about the violence that's believed to have been sparked by a road rage incident involving the driver of a taxi and a businessman in a car in the Korsten area.Read More