Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the people of Mabopane that the African National Congress (ANC) would do better if it won in the Tshwane metro.
He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month.
Five years ago, the ANC lost Tshwane after bitter infighting and protests ahead of the local government elections.
Forward to ANC victory forward! #VoteANC #ANCLGE2021 pic.twitter.com/KshSROjxyx— #VoteANC (@MYANC) October 15, 2021
We’ve broadened access to basic education for 10 million learners in 20 000 no-fee schools. Provided meals through the National School Nutrition Programme for close to 10 million out of 12 million learners. In Tshwane today to speak to our people on doing more #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/uHEC0pqg6N— Fikile Mbalula | Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 15, 2021
#ANCinTshwane ANC President in Ward 37, Soshanguve in Tshwane. The residents of Tshwane want the metro back in the hands of the ANC #BuildingBetterCommunities #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/aUmu4cpM7i— #VoteANC (@MYANC) October 15, 2021
Ramaphosa told the crowd that the ANC would clean up the litter and fix the roads in the metro.
"Why must we go and vote? We must go and vote so that Tshwane can become a well-run metro. Tshwane is one of our big metros in SA and we want our metros to be well-run."
He said the ANC made some mistakes in the past: “We have made some mistakes and we are now in the process of renewal.”
A small group of ANC Youth League supporters held a demonstration on the side lines to demand that the killers of the slain councillor Tshepo Motaung be arrested.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane
