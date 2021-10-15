'NPA needs to acknowledge the outrage and appeal the foreplay case'





There has been an uproar over the judgment handed down by Acting Judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Judge Nyameko Gqamana in an appeal against a conviction of rape in the Eastern Cape high court.

John Perlman speaks attorney and head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies at Wits University Sheena Swemmer about this ruling.

The judgment refers to the fact that there was no force or threat involved in the encounter or this rape. What I argue is that our Sexual Offences Act does not require this. Sheena Swemmer, Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme - Centre for Applied Legal Studies Wits University

We really need to be trying to advocate for our National Prosecuting Authority to acknowledge this outrage and to push this case forward for an appeal. Sheena Swemmer, Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme - Centre for Applied Legal Studies Wits University

