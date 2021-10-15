Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Dereleen James, renowned South African anti-drug activist
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dereleen James - Anti-Drug Activist at Eldorado Park Resident
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Andre Viljoen, the owner of the Woodstock Brewery
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Andre Viljoen - owner of the Woodstock Brewery
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
'NPA needs to acknowledge the outrage and appeal the foreplay case' Sheena Swemmer, head of the gender programme at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies - Wits University - talks about the ruling ha... 15 October 2021 4:44 PM
Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month. 15 October 2021 4:01 PM
Donald: My whole career has been inspired by this one relationship that failed Ray White on the Azania Mosaka Show speaks to musician Donald about his upside of failure and how he got back up. 15 October 2021 3:31 PM
Our lives weren't in danger, we're unhappy when refused to leave - Thandi Modise Various people reflect on the hostage situation that took place at St George's Hotel on Thursday night. 15 October 2021 1:01 PM
12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister Health Minister Joe Phaahla has announced that this age group will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. 15 October 2021 9:07 AM
Ministers Hostage: 'A coordinated strategy to undermine Ramaphosa's leadership' Stellenbosch University's Zwelinzima Ndevu gives more insight on the hostage situation and the prayer event. 15 October 2021 7:23 AM
How adaptable is your business in these changing times? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world. 15 October 2021 12:00 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it's the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020 Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen. 14 October 2021 7:48 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode 'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco 13 October 2021 6:52 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
Country music is bigger than anyone knows - Matt Gardiner The musician tells Ray White on #702Unplugged says he fell in love with the music about when his girlfriend played it on her retur... 15 October 2021 2:57 PM
How adaptable is your business in these changing times? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world. 15 October 2021 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Jordan brand chairman Larry Miller sharing 56-year-old secret goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 October 2021 8:23 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe's richest men The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it's the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
'NPA needs to acknowledge the outrage and appeal the foreplay case'

15 October 2021 4:44 PM
by Zanele Zama
Rape
NPA
appeal

Sheena Swemmer, head of the gender programme at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies - Wits University - talks about the ruling handed down by Acting Judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Judge Nyameko Gqamana.

There has been an uproar over the judgment handed down by Acting Judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Judge Nyameko Gqamana in an appeal against a conviction of rape in the Eastern Cape high court.

John Perlman speaks attorney and head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies at Wits University Sheena Swemmer about this ruling.

The judgment refers to the fact that there was no force or threat involved in the encounter or this rape. What I argue is that our Sexual Offences Act does not require this.

Sheena Swemmer, Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme - Centre for Applied Legal Studies Wits University

We really need to be trying to advocate for our National Prosecuting Authority to acknowledge this outrage and to push this case forward for an appeal.

Sheena Swemmer, Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme - Centre for Applied Legal Studies Wits University

Listen to the full interview below:




Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane

15 October 2021 4:01 PM

He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month.

Donald: My whole career has been inspired by this one relationship that failed

15 October 2021 3:31 PM

Ray White on the Azania Mosaka Show speaks to musician Donald about his upside of failure and how he got back up.

Gauteng begins school placements: 'Be calm as we accommodate the learners'

15 October 2021 1:00 PM

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona says parents have been confirming that they are receiving offers.

How adaptable is your business in these changing times?

15 October 2021 12:00 PM

Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world.

We are looking at flying to Mauritius and Lagos soon - SAA

15 October 2021 11:51 AM

Clement Manyatheala speaks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about how the airline is doing since they took to the sky a few weeks back.

12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister

15 October 2021 9:07 AM

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has announced that this age group will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Your money can benefit South African small businesses

15 October 2021 8:06 AM

Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too much for micro enterprises to overcome.

Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'

14 October 2021 8:00 PM

A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.

E-toll contracts have expired, the scheme is defunct now - Outa

14 October 2021 5:38 PM

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says there is less than 15% compliance and the user-pay scheme is dead in the water.

[LISTEN] Some awkward insurance claims

14 October 2021 4:13 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and Greta Goosen, head of customer experience at MiWay Insurance talk about some claims they have dealt with.

