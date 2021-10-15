'NPA needs to acknowledge the outrage and appeal the foreplay case'
There has been an uproar over the judgment handed down by Acting Judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Judge Nyameko Gqamana in an appeal against a conviction of rape in the Eastern Cape high court.
John Perlman speaks attorney and head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies at Wits University Sheena Swemmer about this ruling.
The judgment refers to the fact that there was no force or threat involved in the encounter or this rape. What I argue is that our Sexual Offences Act does not require this.Sheena Swemmer, Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme - Centre for Applied Legal Studies Wits University
We really need to be trying to advocate for our National Prosecuting Authority to acknowledge this outrage and to push this case forward for an appeal.Sheena Swemmer, Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme - Centre for Applied Legal Studies Wits University
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_45327322_the-gavel-of-a-judge-in-court.html
More from Local
Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane
He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month.Read More
Donald: My whole career has been inspired by this one relationship that failed
Ray White on the Azania Mosaka Show speaks to musician Donald about his upside of failure and how he got back up.Read More
Gauteng begins school placements: 'Be calm as we accommodate the learners'
Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona says parents have been confirming that they are receiving offers.Read More
How adaptable is your business in these changing times?
Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world.Read More
We are looking at flying to Mauritius and Lagos soon - SAA
Clement Manyatheala speaks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about how the airline is doing since they took to the sky a few weeks back.Read More
12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister
Health Minister Joe Phaahla has announced that this age group will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.Read More
Your money can benefit South African small businesses
Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too much for micro enterprises to overcome.Read More
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'
A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.Read More
E-toll contracts have expired, the scheme is defunct now - Outa
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says there is less than 15% compliance and the user-pay scheme is dead in the water.Read More