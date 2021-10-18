Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury

18 October 2021
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
David Tlale
Lexus
Sponsored Content
Lexus LS 500

African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown.

The Luxury Of Conversation podcast is brought to you by the Lexus LS 500. Experience Amazing with host, Bruce Whitfield alongside industry experts as they talk about what luxury means to them.

<AUDIO>

In this episode of The Luxury Of Conversation, world-renowned African fashion designer, David Tlale talks to The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about creating affordable luxury and adapting both business and fashion practices during lockdown.

Borders across the globe are opening up, allowing more people to travel under new “normal” restrictions. This also gives people reason to dress to impress and showcase their style outside of their homes.

According to David Tlale, people shouldn’t let lockdown put a damper on their fashion choices.

He promotes the idea that looking good and feeling confident in your clothes can set the mood for the rest of your day.

What we’ve done [during the pandemic] is say that even if you work from home, make an effort to look good, because there is power in the psychology of clothing. How you dress and how you put yourself together commands the order of your day.

David Tlale, owner of David Tlale Designs

Yes, the country is on lockdown, but my mind and my body cannot be on lockdown. I have to adorn myself, I have to look good because I work with customers. I work with people. And I need to look good on a daily basis. Lockdown does not mean your wardrobe is locked up.

David Tlale, owner of David Tlale Designs

Since major fashion shows and runway events were put on hold due to the pandemic last year, the African fashion designer had to find a new way to reach his audience.

He did so by opening four David Tlale retail stores throughout the country, allowing his supporters an entry-level gateway into the world of high-end fashion. Even basic t-shirts in his stores are meticulously crafted and aims to be friendlier on the budget, thus creating a world of affordable luxury.

Luxury can also be experienced on the road in the new Lexus LS 500. The luxurious sedan has a whisper-quiet engine and noise-cancelling doors which makes it the perfect place to enjoy quality conversations. With the Driver Seat Refresh mode, one can have a relaxing massage after a long day on the road.

Visit www.lexus.co.za to Experience Amazing




