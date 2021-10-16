How to return to exercise after recovering from COVID-19





When a person recovers from the coronavirus, the body is in a state of severe inflammation and is often exhausted just from the recovery process even with mild symptoms.

Patients who recover well from the virus without long-term consequences often complain of a persistent fatigue.

So, how does one return to exercise having suffered from the virus?

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Physiotherapist Clare-Anne Kilroy to give more insight on the matter.

The biggest thing with the virus, is that even if you had mild symptoms, the way we seem to breath is affected. We breath from the top of our lungs, rather than breathing down to the lower part of our lungs into our diaphragm. Clare-Anne Kilroy, Physiotherapist

She adds that research has shown that when a person is trying to get back to exercise, the two things that they should start off with are, simple breathing exercises as well as stretching and movement exercises.

This will restore the body's ability to move and function, she says.

Listen below to the full conversation: