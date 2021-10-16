'We need to see obesity as disease and obese people need to be supported'
To create awareness on the effects of obesity, National Nutrition Week is observed from 9 to 15 October while the National Obesity Week is observed from 15 to 19 October.
Because we all have a role to play in supporting and advocating for people living with obesity, this year's theme is 'Every Body Needs Everybody'.
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati shines the spotlight on this public health problem.
He says for a long time obesity was not seen as a major problem, however, evidence coming through is that a lot of ill health that has been happening in recent times is directly linked to obesity.
We need to see obesity as a disease and people who are living with obesity need to be supported through their journey of trying to live with the illness. Everybody with obesity, need to be supported by everybody.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
In terms of the WHO, obesity is when someone has a body mass index greater or equal to 30 Kg per square meters.
Meaning the amount of weight that you are carrying for your height is 30 and above, then you are defined as obese, the normal BMI is from 18-25. 25-29, we say you are overweight and 30 and above, we say you are obese.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132681269_overweight-boy-with-burger-sleeping-on-sofa-at-home-closeup-view.html?vti=n5xkjm12n9er2j7qpp-1-31
