Beware of vehicle catalytic converter theft in shopping malls
Different reports have suggested that there has been a spike in vehicle catalytic converters being stolen from parked cars at popular shopping centers.
Last week, Police in Gqeberha recovered R15 million worth of catalytic converters that were stolen when a truck carrying them was hijacked.
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Resident motoring expert, Warren Tucker to reflect on the spike in the theft of catalytic converters.
I noticed this trend in the UK last year, and there are numerous videos where criminals have been caught doing this during the day.Warren Tucker, Resident motoring expert
There is normally three people, one person driving the getaway car, the other two get under the vehicle and take the goods. They use a jack and a cordless electric cutting tool and are done within a matter of seconds.Warren Tucker, Resident motoring expert
He says the catalytic converter sits on the exhaust and is there to take toxic gases from the engine and make them environmentally friendly.
The catalytic converter has precious metals in it like rhodium, palladium and platinum which are more valuable, he adds.
Listen below to Tucker also giving motoring advise to listeners:
