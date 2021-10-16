How to encourage children to experiment in different ways





Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush says children having an experimental mindset will be invaluable in a fast-changing future.

She says children are naturally adventurous and the best way to learn at a young age is by trial and error.

RELATED: Disruption is a catalyst for change - Nikki Bush

That is how children figure out how the world works, she adds.

Experimenting to children comes naturally, however, parents slowly shut down their curiosity as they fear for children's health and safety.

In the 21st century, what we say to CEO or people running businesses is to fail fast, fail often and fail quickly. That experimental mindset is important and employers are looking for this characteristic. Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert

She adds that there are lots of ways to develop this experimental mindset in children in fun everyday ways.

Sometimes it is about helping your children to push themselves outside their comfort zones. Like as a family experimenting with different tastes and smells. So preparing a dinner with unusual ingredients. Or turn the order of the meal around like having dessert first. Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert

Listen below to Nikki Bush give practical advice on raising children with an experimental mindset: