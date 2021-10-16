Taxi violence erupts in JHB CBD leaving several minibus taxis torched
Several minibus taxis were set alight in what is believed to be a rivalry between two taxi associations on Saturday morning.
The intersection between Commissioner and Von Weilling streets were affected leaving the streets closed.
⚠️ ALERT— Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) October 16, 2021
Commissioner Str in the JHB CBD is closed off to traffic btw Delvers & Kruis Str. This is following Taxi Violence. The situation is calm, Police & @CityofJoburgEMS are present. Motorists are advised to avoid & to use alternative routes. #JHBTraffic #JoburgRoadSafety pic.twitter.com/JMnZJjaciI
Taxi violence: JHB CBD. pic.twitter.com/uQCYiyq4tc— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 16, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/schmidt13/schmidt131407/schmidt13140700007/30212429-police-lights.jpg
More from Local
How to encourage children to experiment in different ways
Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush gives practical advice on raising children with an experimental mindset.Read More
Beware of vehicle catalytic converter theft in shopping malls
Resident motoring expert, Warren Tucker reflects on the spike in the theft of these parts in cars.Read More
'We need to see obesity as disease and obese people need to be supported'
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati shines the spotlight on this public health problem.Read More
How to return to exercise after recovering from COVID-19
Physiotherapist Clare-Anne Kilroy reflects on the types of exercises that people can do after they recovered from the virus.Read More
'NPA needs to acknowledge the outrage and appeal the foreplay case'
Sheena Swemmer, head of the gender programme at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies - Wits University - talks about the ruling handed down by Acting Judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Judge Nyameko Gqamana.Read More
Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane
He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month.Read More
Donald: My whole career has been inspired by this one relationship that failed
Ray White on the Azania Mosaka Show speaks to musician Donald about his upside of failure and how he got back up.Read More
Gauteng begins school placements: 'Be calm as we accommodate the learners'
Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona says parents have been confirming that they are receiving offers.Read More
How adaptable is your business in these changing times?
Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world.Read More