Lalela Mswane crowned Miss South Africa 2021

Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Taxi violence erupts in JHB CBD leaving several minibus taxis torched A rivalry between two taxi associations is believed to be the cause of the violence. 16 October 2021 4:14 PM
How to encourage children to experiment in different ways Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush gives practical advice on raising children with an experimental mindset. 16 October 2021 9:19 AM
Beware of vehicle catalytic converter theft in shopping malls Resident motoring expert, Warren Tucker reflects on the spike in the theft of these parts in cars. 16 October 2021 8:20 AM
Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month. 15 October 2021 4:01 PM
Our lives weren't in danger, we're unhappy when refused to leave - Thandi Modise Various people reflect on the hostage situation that took place at St George's Hotel on Thursday night. 15 October 2021 1:01 PM
12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister Health Minister Joe Phaahla has announced that this age group will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. 15 October 2021 9:07 AM
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer' A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth. 14 October 2021 8:00 PM
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020 Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen. 14 October 2021 7:48 PM
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...). 14 October 2021 6:53 PM
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode 'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco 13 October 2021 6:52 PM
'Always be kind': Chat between 702's Clement & Kenny from 2009 warms hearts In 2009, 19-year-old Clement Manyathela could never have imagined he would be colleagues with one of the people he looked up to, K... 13 October 2021 2:35 PM
Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery The Da Vinci Xi robotic system allows surgeons to perform procedures in numerous parts of the abdomen and can also be used for tho... 13 October 2021 1:18 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
Lalela Mswane crowned Miss South Africa 2021 The model and dancer beat runners-up Moratwe Masima and Zimi Mabunzi to be the fairest of them all 16 October 2021 9:42 PM
Country music is bigger than anyone knows - Matt Gardiner The musician tells Ray White on #702Unplugged says he fell in love with the music about when his girlfriend played it on her retur... 15 October 2021 2:57 PM
How adaptable is your business in these changing times? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world. 15 October 2021 12:00 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Lalela Mswane crowned Miss South Africa 2021

16 October 2021 9:42 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Miss SA 2021
Lalela Mswane
Moratwe Masima
Zimi Mabunzi

The model and dancer beat runners-up Moratwe Masima and Zimi Mabunzi to be the fairest of them all

Beating nine other finalists from around the country to clinch the title, Lalela Mswane has been crowned Miss South Africa 2021.

The model and dancer emerged victorious beating runners-up Moratwe Masima and Zimi Mabunzi to be the fairest of them all.

Mswane holds a Bachelor of Law qualification from the University of Pretoria.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
