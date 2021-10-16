Lalela Mswane crowned Miss South Africa 2021
Beating nine other finalists from around the country to clinch the title, Lalela Mswane has been crowned Miss South Africa 2021.
The model and dancer emerged victorious beating runners-up Moratwe Masima and Zimi Mabunzi to be the fairest of them all.
Mswane holds a Bachelor of Law qualification from the University of Pretoria.
Miss South Africa 2021 @Lalela_lali 😍#misssa2021 #misssouthafrica #faceyourpower #embraceyourfuture pic.twitter.com/6NM2BFPBmR— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) October 16, 2021
More from Entertainment
Country music is bigger than anyone knows - Matt Gardiner
The musician tells Ray White on #702Unplugged says he fell in love with the music about when his girlfriend played it on her return from America.Read More
How adaptable is your business in these changing times?
Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world.Read More
[WATCH] Jordan brand chairman Larry Miller sharing 56-year-old secret goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Wait is over Adele's single 'Easy On Me' has us singing along already
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Nokia to release classic brick phone for 20th anniversary
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Couple caught cheating at London Marathon say they are sorry
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Spoof video of ANC cheating other parties goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Doctors remove hair from 11-year-old with Rapunzel syndrome's stomach goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Warthog attacking man who tried to pat it goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More