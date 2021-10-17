How to deal with Imposter Syndrome





Have you ever doubted your abilities and felt like a fraud at work?

Are you a high-achiever who finds it difficult to accept their accomplishments and always question your accolades?

Well, you could be suffering from Imposter Syndrome.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane Copywriting and training freelance copywriter Tiffany Markman says she will be hosting a webinar aimed at tackling this phenomenon on Thursday 21 October.

Imposter Syndrome is a feeling that you are not as good as the public might think you are and that those secret feelings of being a fraud will manifest and people will know. Tiffany Markman, Copywriting and training freelance copywriter

It is a feeling created in a false impression of being capable or confident and that eventually, the truth will come out and you will be revealed as inadequate, she adds.

Unlike other self esteem elements or self confidence, imposter syndrome manifests in people who are extremely capable. Tiffany Markman, Copywriting and training freelance copywriter

Listen below to the full conversation: