Men should do monthly testicular examination - CANSA registered nurse
Dressed only in a purple speedo, hundreds of men around South Africa took part in the Hollard Daredevil Run by running 5km.
The COVID-edition of the fun run saw participants running 5km at different locations to do their part in raising male cancers awareness.
All proceeds went to the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of South Africa towards awareness and screening of prostate and testicular cancer.
Registered Nurse Service specialist at CANSA Olivia Curlewis says even though the coronavirus had a huge impact, it meant that the race could be opened to a lot more people all over the country.
She adds that prostate cancer is the most common male cancer affecting men in South Africa.
A lot of men present late at an advanced stage especially in the rural areas and it is the most common cancer in our black men.Olivia Curlewis, Registered Nurse Service specialist - CANSA
The funds from the daredevil run are used to go to rural areas and allow men to test and if diagnosed early, the prognosis is fantastic, she adds.
Men should do a monthly testicular examination. And they will always feel if something is not supposed to be there.Olivia Curlewis, Registered Nurse Service specialist - CANSA
Listen below to the full conversation:
