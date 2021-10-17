Do retirement villages offer peace of mind?
Towards people's retirement years, many may consider giving up their homes and moving into retirement villages.
This is a huge life changing event and needs careful consideration.
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on retirement villages in South Africa.
When you get older, the kids have moved out, you have this big space with lots of maintenance. There will come a time where you would want to scale down and live in something that is practical and has a lot less maintenance and lifestyle villages are for that.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
He says there are options that come with these villages, people can buy their own properties, or live in what is called life rights.
These allow people to live in the property but the maintenance lie with the developers, he concludes.
Listen below to the full conversation:
