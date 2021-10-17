The psychology of voting in local government elections
With 15 days to go to the 2021 local government elections, what goes into people' s mind to decide not only to vote but also who to vote for.
An American research suggests that instilling emotions like gratitude and civic pride may help increase voter turnout.
RELATED: How ward and PR votes work for those running for local govt elections
However, what goes into the psychology of voting in the South African context?
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane explains the different voting dynamics that are involved in South Africa.
The article talks about the psychology of voting around key issues like voting is a civic duty. If we think about South African history around voting, for the majority of South Africans, it is a recent phenomenon.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
In the democratic dispensation, guilt tripping people to vote over the fact that people died for the right to vote, is used as a form of social pressure, she says.
In South Africa, there is a combination of two things, recently, we are still very young in understanding the sense of duty because the memory is still very fresh in our minds.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
The promise of democracy was sold and premised on the idea of a rewrite of basic needs being met.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
Listen below to the full interview:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
More from Politics
Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane
He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month.Read More
Our lives weren't in danger, we're unhappy when refused to leave - Thandi Modise
Various people reflect on the hostage situation that took place at St George's Hotel on Thursday night.Read More
12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister
Health Minister Joe Phaahla has announced that this age group will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.Read More
Ministers Hostage: 'A coordinated strategy to undermine Ramaphosa's leadership'
Stellenbosch University's Zwelinzima Ndevu gives more insight on the hostage situation and the prayer event.Read More
The ANC is an instrument of the people, not the other way around - Mac Maharaj
The book 'Breakthrough: The Struggles and Secret Talks that Brought Apartheid South Africa to the Negotiating Table' is written by ANC veterans by Mac Maharaj and Z Pallo Jordan.Read More
Jacob Zuma supporters gather to host welcome home prayer session in his honour
Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso gives more insight on the event hosted for the former president.Read More
EC ANC's Mabuyane heads to court, wants Hawks probe declared unconstitutional
Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia unpacks ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane going to court to fight Hawks investigation.Read More
'People are not asking about Phoenix poster debacle, they are asking about jobs'
DA mayoral candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse says people on the ground are worried about about service delivery not posters.Read More
Was bomb scare at murder-accused Mandla Msibi bail hearing a diversion tactic?
Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli says after conducting a search there was no tangible thing that they could pick up.Read More
More from Local
Do retirement villages offer peace of mind?
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on retirement villages in South Africa.Read More
Men should do monthly testicular examination - CANSA registered nurse
Registered Nurse Service specialist at CANSA Olivia Curlewis explains the most common cancers in South African men.Read More
How to deal with Imposter Syndrome
Copywriting and training freelance copywriter Tiffany Markman reflects on this phenomenon.Read More
Taxi violence erupts in JHB CBD leaving several minibus taxis torched
A rivalry between two taxi associations is believed to be the cause of the violence.Read More
How to encourage children to experiment in different ways
Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush gives practical advice on raising children with an experimental mindset.Read More
Beware of vehicle catalytic converter theft in shopping malls
Resident motoring expert, Warren Tucker reflects on the spike in the theft of these parts in cars.Read More
'We need to see obesity as disease and obese people need to be supported'
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati shines the spotlight on this public health problem.Read More
How to return to exercise after recovering from COVID-19
Physiotherapist Clare-Anne Kilroy reflects on the types of exercises that people can do after they recovered from the virus.Read More
'NPA needs to acknowledge the outrage and appeal the foreplay case'
Sheena Swemmer, head of the gender programme at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies - Wits University - talks about the ruling handed down by Acting Judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Judge Nyameko Gqamana.Read More