The psychology of voting in local government elections





With 15 days to go to the 2021 local government elections, what goes into people' s mind to decide not only to vote but also who to vote for.

An American research suggests that instilling emotions like gratitude and civic pride may help increase voter turnout.

However, what goes into the psychology of voting in the South African context?

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane explains the different voting dynamics that are involved in South Africa.

The article talks about the psychology of voting around key issues like voting is a civic duty. If we think about South African history around voting, for the majority of South Africans, it is a recent phenomenon. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist

In the democratic dispensation, guilt tripping people to vote over the fact that people died for the right to vote, is used as a form of social pressure, she says.

In South Africa, there is a combination of two things, recently, we are still very young in understanding the sense of duty because the memory is still very fresh in our minds. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist

The promise of democracy was sold and premised on the idea of a rewrite of basic needs being met. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist

