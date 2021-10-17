Ramaphosa promises to fix municipalities during Free State campaign blitz
JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says many municipalities around South Africa are not serving the communities as well as they are expected to.
Ramaphosa has been speaking in the service delivery troubled Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality in the Free State during his campaign trail.
This municipality last saw the construction of promised RDP houses in 1999. Water is also a problem with continuous power cuts.
In his address, Ramaphosa said the ANC would install councillors that would deliver and not embezzle public funds.
“Many of our municipalities are not serving our people well. We are going to fix our municipalities. We are going to put the right people in our municipalities.”
ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa has arrived in Maluti A Phofung in the Free State for today’s campaign programme. This is the biggest region of the African National Congress in the province. #ANCinFreeState #BuildingBetterCommunities #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/BOPsB234n0— #VoteANC (@MYANC) October 17, 2021
