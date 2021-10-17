Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Julius Malema says EFF will end poor performance in Free State municipalities

17 October 2021 1:54 PM
by Edwin Ntshidi
Tags:
Julius Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters
2021 elections
elections 2021

EFF leader Julius Malema has told residents of Bothaville in the Free State that his party will change their municipality for the better.

BOTHAVILLE, FREE STATE - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has told residents of the farming town of Bothaville in the Free State that his party will change their municipality for the better.

ALSO READ:

Malema has been campaigning for the party's candidates contesting in the upcoming local government elections in the area.

The municipality has been financially distressed with unqualified audits since the inception of democracy.

The council includes Wesselsbron.

Malema said the current South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) government system was not working and could only be changed by replacing the ANC with capable councillors.

He called on residents to vote for the EFF, saying they would centralise the indigents list to make easier for the poor to be excluded from paying for basic services.

CALL FOR COMPULSORY DNA TESTING

Earlier in Senekal, Malema called for compulsory DNA tests to curb crime.

The area is facing a huge backlog of sexual offence cases due to problems at national forensic laboratories.

The delays are estimated at 200,000 criminals matters.

Earlier in the year SAPS admitted that 42% of dockets had been outstanding for years, which Malema said was unacceptable.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Julius Malema says EFF will end poor performance in Free State municipalities




Ramaphosa promises to fix municipalities during Free State campaign blitz

17 October 2021 12:56 PM

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says many municipalities around South Africa are not serving the communities as well as they are expected to.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane

15 October 2021 4:01 PM

He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA's polling shows Phoenix posters may have backfired on party, Steenhuisen

13 October 2021 10:33 AM

Sources said that internal party polling had shown that it was on an upward trajectory before the row, which forced the party's KwaZulu-Natal leadership to take down banners in the predominantly Indian suburb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa confident of an ANC election victory in KwaZulu-Natal

10 October 2021 10:45 AM

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said regardless of the issues in the party, its supporters would still cast their votes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Despicable': Ramaphosa says DA stooped so low with Phoenix posters

8 October 2021 8:08 PM

Ramaphosa went on a walk about in ward 13 in Promosa— where he heard that youth unemployment and a lack of housing were the communities’ biggest concerns

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)

27 September 2021 6:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Julius Malema says EFF's manifesto is a contract of commitments

26 September 2021 2:31 PM

Julius Malema said the EFF’s manifesto was produced through thorough consultations with communities across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF prepares to launch election manifesto amid hopes of improved performance

26 September 2021 7:30 AM

The EFF, which contested elections for the first time in 2014, quickly became the third most popular in the country with an 11% showing in 2016.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA’s Steenhuisen says difference in DA and ANC-led municipalities ‘staggering’

25 September 2021 4:28 PM

DA leader John Steenhuisen says regardless of whatever independent criteria used, the party always comes up on top.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC beats IEC deadline to register candidates for elections, say insiders

21 September 2021 1:56 PM

This is a huge turnaround for the governing party, which recently found itself scrambling after initially failing to register candidates for more than 20 municipalities. The current registration period closes at 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

