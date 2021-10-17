



BOTHAVILLE, FREE STATE - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has told residents of the farming town of Bothaville in the Free State that his party will change their municipality for the better.

ALSO READ:

Malema has been campaigning for the party's candidates contesting in the upcoming local government elections in the area.

The municipality has been financially distressed with unqualified audits since the inception of democracy.

The council includes Wesselsbron.

Malema said the current South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) government system was not working and could only be changed by replacing the ANC with capable councillors.

He called on residents to vote for the EFF, saying they would centralise the indigents list to make easier for the poor to be excluded from paying for basic services.

CALL FOR COMPULSORY DNA TESTING

Earlier in Senekal, Malema called for compulsory DNA tests to curb crime.

The area is facing a huge backlog of sexual offence cases due to problems at national forensic laboratories.

The delays are estimated at 200,000 criminals matters.

Earlier in the year SAPS admitted that 42% of dockets had been outstanding for years, which Malema said was unacceptable.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Julius Malema says EFF will end poor performance in Free State municipalities