We hope to vaccinate 80% of elderly population before end of year - Joe Phaahla





Over a quarter of South Africa's adult population is fully vaccinated for the coronavirus, this comes after 20 million vaccine doses were administered.

South Africa is halfway to vaccinating 70% of the adult population by December.

RELATED: 12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister

On Friday, Health minister Joe Phaahla announced that from Wednesday, 12 to 17-year-olds will be allowed to receive coronavirus vaccines.

Phaahla joins Bongani Bingwa to discuss the vaccination drive.

The vaccine numbers are encouraging, but we had hoped to have vaccinated a higher number, due to anti vaccine messages have an impact. It is encouraging and we hope we reach the 70% of the adult population by December. Joe Phaahla, Minister - Health

We have been saying that even if we can get 80% coverage of the 60 years and older would be high protection as we get closer to the fourth wave, but at the end we would like the coverage to be higher for all age groups. Joe Phaahla, Minister - Health

He adds that there is a public health benefit to vaccinate teenagers because there has been more young people getting sick due to the different variants.

Listen below to the full conversation: