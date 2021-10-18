We hope to vaccinate 80% of elderly population before end of year - Joe Phaahla
Over a quarter of South Africa's adult population is fully vaccinated for the coronavirus, this comes after 20 million vaccine doses were administered.
South Africa is halfway to vaccinating 70% of the adult population by December.
RELATED: 12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister
On Friday, Health minister Joe Phaahla announced that from Wednesday, 12 to 17-year-olds will be allowed to receive coronavirus vaccines.
Phaahla joins Bongani Bingwa to discuss the vaccination drive.
The vaccine numbers are encouraging, but we had hoped to have vaccinated a higher number, due to anti vaccine messages have an impact. It is encouraging and we hope we reach the 70% of the adult population by December.Joe Phaahla, Minister - Health
We have been saying that even if we can get 80% coverage of the 60 years and older would be high protection as we get closer to the fourth wave, but at the end we would like the coverage to be higher for all age groups.Joe Phaahla, Minister - Health
He adds that there is a public health benefit to vaccinate teenagers because there has been more young people getting sick due to the different variants.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Situation tense as interdict is granted to stop taxi violence in Joburg CBD
Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque give more insight on the taxi violence.Read More
Was there a Masakhane Clinic in Alex? ANC Joburg mayoral candidate denies this
African National Congress Joburg mayoral candidate Mpho Moerane and DA mayoral candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse talk about what they will offer the people of Alexandra if voted into power.Read More
Julius Malema says EFF will end poor performance in Free State municipalities
EFF leader Julius Malema has told residents of Bothaville in the Free State that his party will change their municipality for the better.Read More
Ramaphosa promises to fix municipalities during Free State campaign blitz
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says many municipalities around South Africa are not serving the communities as well as they are expected to.Read More
The psychology of voting in local government elections
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane explains the different voting dynamics that are involved in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane
He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month.Read More
Our lives weren't in danger, we're unhappy when refused to leave - Thandi Modise
Various people reflect on the hostage situation that took place at St George's Hotel on Thursday night.Read More
12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister
Health Minister Joe Phaahla has announced that this age group will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.Read More
Ministers Hostage: 'A coordinated strategy to undermine Ramaphosa's leadership'
Stellenbosch University's Zwelinzima Ndevu gives more insight on the hostage situation and the prayer event.Read More
More from Local
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase.Read More
Home affairs extends operating hours as demand for services increases
Department of Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza says this is a temporary solution and they will open 30 minutes earlier than usual.Read More
Steel industry should do more to give back to workers - Numsa
John Perlman speaks to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and Seifsa CEO Lucio Trentini about the steel industry wage offer negotiations.Read More
Eskom alleges Nersa did not look at rejected tariff hike application
John Perlman speaks to Eskom general manager for regulation Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje about why the power utility is going to court.Read More
'We have to learn how to make the coalition system work for the people'
Azania Mosaka speaks to the director of Third Republic Paul Berkowitz about coalition government and what we can expect in this election.Read More
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury
African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown.Read More
Sahpra says Sputnik V vaccine not going to be approved for use in South Africa
Meanwhile, Premier’s Advisory Committee member Prof Bruce Mellado says Gauteng is out of the woods and looking good in terms of the decline in the number of new cases.Read More
AA warns of 'catastrophic' fuel price hikes for November
The warning was based on the data from the recent exchange rate and commodities.Read More
Situation tense as interdict is granted to stop taxi violence in Joburg CBD
Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque give more insight on the taxi violence.Read More