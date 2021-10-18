Strange encounter with big canine helps remove man's fear of dogs
Strange encounter with big canine helps remove man's fear of dogs
Xolisile Gwebityala found a big fury dog at the backseat of his car after he stopped on the side of the road for a bathroom break.
He adds that because the dog didn't pose any threat, he drove it home found its owners and the encounter removed his fear of dogs.
Source : https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/news/2021-10-17-how-a-toilet-break-flushed-away-a-mans-fear-of-anothers-best-friend/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1634529965-2
