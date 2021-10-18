



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Wait is over Adele's single 'Easy On Me' has us singing along already

Strange encounter with big canine helps remove man's fear of dogs

Xolisile Gwebityala found a big fury dog at the backseat of his car after he stopped on the side of the road for a bathroom break.

He adds that because the dog didn't pose any threat, he drove it home found its owners and the encounter removed his fear of dogs.

Click here to read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: