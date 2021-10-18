SA’s DJ Snow drops Adele’s new song 'Easy On Me' remix
SA’s DJ Snow drops Adele’s new song 'Easy On Me' remix
Social media is talking after a South African DJ by the name of DJ Snow SA aka Shaun Simons has already dropped Adele’s new song 'Easy On Me' remix.
Listen to the remix below:
@djsnowsa
#foryoupage #fypシ #tiktoksouthafrica #subscribetomyyoutube #djsnowsa #usethissound #satiktok♬ Easy On Me DJ Snow SA Bootleg - DJ Snow SA
