Was there a Masakhane Clinic in Alex? ANC Joburg mayoral candidate denies this





It's thirteen days to go before South Africans take to the polls to vote in the local government elections.

Broadcasting from Alexandra Township, Clement Manyathela engages City of Johannesburg mayoral candidates about what they will do for the residents of Alex should they be elected into office.

African National Congress (ANC) Joburg mayoral candidate Mpho Moerane says Johannesburg is a city of opportunities and everyone wants to come to settle here.

He adds that they are negotiating with landowners so they can develop places for RDP houses.

There isn't much land available around Alexandre to cater to for all these people. What we need to do is to move people from Alex to other places Mpho Moerane, ANC JHB Mayoral candidate

Democratic Alliance (DA) Joburg mayoral candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse says the living conditions in Alex is what led her to change professions from being a doctor to politics.

I don't think the ANC has a good story to tell considering the number of years that the ANC has been in power. I don't think they have done enough and I don't think there is enough political will. Dr Mpho Phalatse, DA JHB Mayoral candidate

The two candidates debated what the clinic in Alex is called.

She (Phalatse) never worked for Masakhane, there is no Masakhane Clinic in Alex, it is called Alexandra Health Centre. It's people from outside who call it Masakhane, those who were born in Alex call it Alex Clinic, there has never been Masakhane. Masakhane was a TV series, Soul City. Mpho Moerane, ANC JHB Mayoral candidate

The people of Alex call it Masakhane to this day so when I talk to the people of Alex and call it Masakhane they know what I am talking about. Dr Mpho Phalatse, DA JHB Mayoral candidate

A caller Muzi, says he knows of Masakhane clinic.

I am surprised that the mayor says there was no Masakhane Clinic. Yes, it was not officially called Masakhane but everyone in Alex called it Masakhane. Muzi, Caller

