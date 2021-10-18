Situation tense as interdict is granted to stop taxi violence in Joburg CBD





After violence flared up again over routes between the Nancefield Dube West Association and the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association over the weekend, the Gauteng government has obtained an order interdicting violence.

The provincial Roads and Transport Department turned to the courts after four taxis were set alight on Saturday.

Mandy Wiener chats to Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque to give more insight on the taxi violence.

We got an interdict on late Saturday evening in which the taxi factions in Soweto from getting into any form of violence. We ran marathon meetings between the taxi associations and law enforcements to make sure that there is no violence today. Jacob Mamabolo, Transport MEC - Gauteng

The agreement that was reached was that all taxi bosses whose associations were involved, condemned the violence and distanced themselves from it, he says.

Even though the situation was tense, no violence was reported on Monday, he adds.

Lindeque says it was all luck that no lives were lost on Saturday when four taxis were set alight and others were vandalised.

It is the commuters that are suffering at the end of the day and they fear for their lives as they need to get to work and use these taxis. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

