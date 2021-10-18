Situation tense as interdict is granted to stop taxi violence in Joburg CBD
After violence flared up again over routes between the Nancefield Dube West Association and the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association over the weekend, the Gauteng government has obtained an order interdicting violence.
The provincial Roads and Transport Department turned to the courts after four taxis were set alight on Saturday.
RELATED: Taxi violence erupts in JHB CBD leaving several minibus taxis torched
Mandy Wiener chats to Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque to give more insight on the taxi violence.
We got an interdict on late Saturday evening in which the taxi factions in Soweto from getting into any form of violence. We ran marathon meetings between the taxi associations and law enforcements to make sure that there is no violence today.Jacob Mamabolo, Transport MEC - Gauteng
The agreement that was reached was that all taxi bosses whose associations were involved, condemned the violence and distanced themselves from it, he says.
Even though the situation was tense, no violence was reported on Monday, he adds.
Lindeque says it was all luck that no lives were lost on Saturday when four taxis were set alight and others were vandalised.
It is the commuters that are suffering at the end of the day and they fear for their lives as they need to get to work and use these taxis.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/taxi_south_africa.html?oriSearch=taxi&sti=mgxkhh8aj6iyhnvuav|&mediapopup=126122414
More from Politics
Was there a Masakhane Clinic in Alex? ANC Joburg mayoral candidate denies this
African National Congress Joburg mayoral candidate Mpho Moerane and DA mayoral candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse talk about what they will offer the people of Alexandra if voted into power.Read More
We hope to vaccinate 80% of elderly population before end of year - Joe Phaahla
Health minister reflects on strides made in the country's vaccination drive.Read More
Julius Malema says EFF will end poor performance in Free State municipalities
EFF leader Julius Malema has told residents of Bothaville in the Free State that his party will change their municipality for the better.Read More
Ramaphosa promises to fix municipalities during Free State campaign blitz
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says many municipalities around South Africa are not serving the communities as well as they are expected to.Read More
The psychology of voting in local government elections
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane explains the different voting dynamics that are involved in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane
He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month.Read More
Our lives weren't in danger, we're unhappy when refused to leave - Thandi Modise
Various people reflect on the hostage situation that took place at St George's Hotel on Thursday night.Read More
12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister
Health Minister Joe Phaahla has announced that this age group will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.Read More
Ministers Hostage: 'A coordinated strategy to undermine Ramaphosa's leadership'
Stellenbosch University's Zwelinzima Ndevu gives more insight on the hostage situation and the prayer event.Read More
More from Local
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase.Read More
Home affairs extends operating hours as demand for services increases
Department of Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza says this is a temporary solution and they will open 30 minutes earlier than usual.Read More
Steel industry should do more to give back to workers - Numsa
John Perlman speaks to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and Seifsa CEO Lucio Trentini about the steel industry wage offer negotiations.Read More
Eskom alleges Nersa did not look at rejected tariff hike application
John Perlman speaks to Eskom general manager for regulation Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje about why the power utility is going to court.Read More
'We have to learn how to make the coalition system work for the people'
Azania Mosaka speaks to the director of Third Republic Paul Berkowitz about coalition government and what we can expect in this election.Read More
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury
African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown.Read More
Sahpra says Sputnik V vaccine not going to be approved for use in South Africa
Meanwhile, Premier’s Advisory Committee member Prof Bruce Mellado says Gauteng is out of the woods and looking good in terms of the decline in the number of new cases.Read More
AA warns of 'catastrophic' fuel price hikes for November
The warning was based on the data from the recent exchange rate and commodities.Read More
We hope to vaccinate 80% of elderly population before end of year - Joe Phaahla
Health minister reflects on strides made in the country's vaccination drive.Read More