Sahpra says Sputnik V vaccine not going to be approved for use in South Africa





The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is not going to be approved for use in this country.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Provincial Command Council has given an update on COVID-19. Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi have been conducting an oversight visit to the vaccination project at the Itireleng Community Health Centre in Soweto.

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has more.

This seems to be a routine update. You may remember that during levels 1 and 2 as well as the first and second waves we had a lot more regular updates from the departments and now they have come to gives us the most recent. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

According to (Premier’s Advisory Committee member) Professor Bruce Mellado, Gauteng is out of the woods, we're looking good in terms of the decline in the number of cases and the number of new cases, which is more important, but also the number of hospitalisation. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He has spoken about how we've got about two thousand people currently admitted in all our hospitals for COVID-19, which is not a good number because every person counts, but it is much lower than we have seen previously. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below for the full interview...