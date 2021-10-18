'We have to learn how to make the coalition system work for the people'
Coalition politics became the order of the day in 2016 when most political parties struggled to win most metros outright.
Many citizens have expressed their dislike to the coalition government as they say it delays service delivery.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Director at Third Republic Paul Berkowitz says people need to understand that coalition are here to stay.
We have to learn how to make the system work for the people. We are not going to figure it all out by this election but we need to stop pretending or wishing our system away.Paul Berkowitz, Director - Third Republic
Almost every coalition and especially those that matter in the big metros and the secondary cities had at least one of the three big parties in them.Paul Berkowitz, Director - Third Republic
Listen to the full interview below:
