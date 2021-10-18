Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist
This past Saturday, South African comedian Trevor Gumbi graced the 702 airwaves with his Soundtracks Of My Life playlist, a specially tailored playlist dedicated to all the special moments in his life. There certainly is no better way to relive all those moments but with music.
Gumbi is a South African comedian, writer and actor best known as co-host (and voice-over artist) of the Mzansi Magic entertainment magazine show Headline (2010-13) and for his active and vocal Twitter account.
Stream his Soundtracks Of My Life playlist and more on Spotify.
Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM
