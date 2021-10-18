Steel industry should do more to give back to workers - Numsa
The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) say the wage increase offer it made to National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) members in the steel sector is final.
Numsa rejected the offer of a 6% increase for the highest-paid workers (artisans) which translates to R4.24 per hour for the first year.
Seifsa offered the lowest-paid workers an increase of R2.97 per hour for the first year.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola has more.
Seifsa is offering a 6% based on minimums, we are saying we want that increase to be based on actuals. We are actually not far from each other.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa
We are saying it would be a meaningful increase for workers because it would be an increase based on what they're earning.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa
This industry should do more to give back to workers.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa
Listen below for the full interview...
A general labour in our industry earns as a statutory minimum - I am talking about the number before the 6% that is being offered - a R49,55 an hour. Once you add all the statutory benefits that equates to a R12,500 cos-to-company package.Lucio Trentini, CEO - Seifisa
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
