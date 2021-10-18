Eskom alleges Nersa did not look at rejected tariff hike application
Power utility Eskom is reviewing the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) rejection of its recent application for tariff adjustments.
Speaking to John Perlman, Eskom general manager for regulation Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje explains why the power utility is going to court.
We are asking the courts to get Nersa to undertake its mandate in determining what the price adjustment should be for Eskom.Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, General manager for regulation - Eskom
Nersa is not even looking at the application let alone the details of the costs.Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, General manager for regulation - Eskom
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140707574_a-candle-holder-with-an-unlit-candle-a-dead-electric-bulb-and-the-term-eskom-isolated-on-a-black-bac.html?term=eskom&vti=oep6ekngbcot6jx0bm-1-18
