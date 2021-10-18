Home affairs extends operating hours as demand for services increases

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:40
ABSA Insights podlet
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:41
Absa's partnership with Cape Epic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mtunzi Jonas - Head of Sponsorship at Absa
Today at 18:44
Sahpra rejects the use of the Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine due to concerns the jab may increase the risk of men becoming infected with HIV.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joan van Dyk - Senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Mike Abel on the Luxury of Conversation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: The ugly truths about state capture and why they tried to kill me by Angelo Agrizzi
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Angelo Agrizzi - Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money -Stuart Theobald, co-founder & executive chairman, Intellidex.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase. 18 October 2021 6:37 PM
Home affairs extends operating hours as demand for services increases Department of Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza says this is a temporary solution and they will open 30 minutes earlier than usu... 18 October 2021 6:00 PM
Steel industry should do more to give back to workers - Numsa John Perlman speaks to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and Seifsa CEO Lucio Trentini about the steel industry wage offer... 18 October 2021 5:52 PM
View all Local
Situation tense as interdict is granted to stop taxi violence in Joburg CBD Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque give more insight on the taxi violence. 18 October 2021 12:38 PM
Was there a Masakhane Clinic in Alex? ANC Joburg mayoral candidate denies this African National Congress Joburg mayoral candidate Mpho Moerane and DA mayoral candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse talk about what they wil... 18 October 2021 12:17 PM
We hope to vaccinate 80% of elderly population before end of year - Joe Phaahla Health minister reflects on strides made in the country's vaccination drive. 18 October 2021 7:53 AM
View all Politics
AA warns of 'catastrophic' fuel price hikes for November The warning was based on the data from the recent exchange rate and commodities. 18 October 2021 1:13 PM
How adaptable is your business in these changing times? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world. 15 October 2021 12:00 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
View all Business
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
Strange encounter with big canine helps remove man's fear of dogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 October 2021 8:20 AM
SA’s DJ Snow drops Adele’s new song 'Easy On Me' remix Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 October 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Home affairs extends operating hours as demand for services increases

18 October 2021 6:00 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Siya Qoza
Department of Home Affairs
2021 local government elections
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi

Department of Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza says this is a temporary solution and they will open 30 minutes earlier than usual.

The Home Affairs Department has announced that it is temporarily extended its operating times by two-and-a-half hours from Monday in order to meet the growing demands for services.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that he had been inundated with complaints from angry customers about bad practices at some offices where queues were cut and people sent home.

Spokesperson Siya Qoza has more.

We open 30 minutes earlier than usual. My colleagues are working now at 17.30. In some big offices, they will work beyond this.

Siya Qoza, Spokesperson - Department of Home Affairs

At the moment we are dealing with the high volume because of increasing demand. It is meant to be a temporary solution.

Siya Qoza, Spokesperson - Department of Home Affairs

Listen below for the full interview...




18 October 2021 6:00 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Siya Qoza
Department of Home Affairs
2021 local government elections
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi

More from Local

Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists

18 October 2021 6:37 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steel industry should do more to give back to workers - Numsa

18 October 2021 5:52 PM

John Perlman speaks to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and Seifsa CEO Lucio Trentini about the steel industry wage offer negotiations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom alleges Nersa did not look at rejected tariff hike application

18 October 2021 4:39 PM

John Perlman speaks to Eskom general manager for regulation Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje about why the power utility is going to court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We have to learn how to make the coalition system work for the people'

18 October 2021 4:03 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to the director of Third Republic Paul Berkowitz about coalition government and what we can expect in this election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury

18 October 2021 3:58 PM

African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sahpra says Sputnik V vaccine not going to be approved for use in South Africa

18 October 2021 2:07 PM

Meanwhile, Premier’s Advisory Committee member Prof Bruce Mellado says Gauteng is out of the woods and looking good in terms of the decline in the number of new cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AA warns of 'catastrophic' fuel price hikes for November

18 October 2021 1:13 PM

The warning was based on the data from the recent exchange rate and commodities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Situation tense as interdict is granted to stop taxi violence in Joburg CBD

18 October 2021 12:38 PM

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque give more insight on the taxi violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We hope to vaccinate 80% of elderly population before end of year - Joe Phaahla

18 October 2021 7:53 AM

Health minister reflects on strides made in the country's vaccination drive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Julius Malema says EFF will end poor performance in Free State municipalities

17 October 2021 1:54 PM

EFF leader Julius Malema has told residents of Bothaville in the Free State that his party will change their municipality for the better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sahpra says Sputnik V vaccine not going to be approved for use in South Africa

Local

Steel industry should do more to give back to workers - Numsa

Local

'We have to learn how to make the coalition system work for the people'

Local

EWN Highlights

In a letter to the Taliban, Malala calls for reversal of girls' school ban

18 October 2021 6:36 PM

Wheelchair bodybuilder 'Max' Kulati shines at first World Cup

18 October 2021 6:29 PM

You called us drunks - Ramaphosa angers Mangaung residents while campaigning

18 October 2021 5:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA