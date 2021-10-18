Home affairs extends operating hours as demand for services increases





The Home Affairs Department has announced that it is temporarily extended its operating times by two-and-a-half hours from Monday in order to meet the growing demands for services.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that he had been inundated with complaints from angry customers about bad practices at some offices where queues were cut and people sent home.

Spokesperson Siya Qoza has more.

We open 30 minutes earlier than usual. My colleagues are working now at 17.30. In some big offices, they will work beyond this. Siya Qoza, Spokesperson - Department of Home Affairs

At the moment we are dealing with the high volume because of increasing demand. It is meant to be a temporary solution. Siya Qoza, Spokesperson - Department of Home Affairs

