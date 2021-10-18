Sahpra rejects use of the Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine over HIV concerns





Concerns had been raised about some components of the vaccine which could put the population at greater risk of HIV infection

South Africa has one of the highest HIV infection rates in the world

The use of the vaccine in South Africa would be reviewed at a later date for possible use in future

The South African Health Products Authority (Sahpra) on Monday announced that the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will not be approved for use in South Africa.

Sahpra cited concerns about the safety of some components of the vaccine which could put some people, particularly men at greater risk of HIV infection.

The Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is a two dose jab, similar to the Pfizer vaccine which is being used in South Africa.

It's a two dose vaccine, like the Pfizer one. It's not a mRNA vaccine, it's an adenovirus vaccine, which means the trojan horse that sneaks this little antibody into your body is called an adenovirus. Joan van Dyk - Senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

The second jab uses a different kind of virus than the first one. The other vaccines don't do that. This specific trojan horse is called a adenovirus type 5, and that's the one that Sahpra has an issue with. Joan van Dyk - Senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Russia’s #SputnikV won’t be joining the #VaccineRolloutSA any time soon. The country’s medical regulator @SAHPRA1 says the manufacturer couldn’t provide enough safety data on the jab. Check out our #SputnikSeries for a closer look at how the process works. https://t.co/inEy4f9H9O — Bhekisisa (@Bhekisisa_MG) October 18, 2021

With previous HIV research, we've seen some worrying results that if you have exposure to this vector, there's an increase risk of infection for HIV negative people. Joan van Dyk - Senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

It's more of a risk for HIV negative people. That's particularly significant for South Africa. We have such a high number of HIV infections every year. We have 15% of the population living with the virus. Joan van Dyk - Senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Surprisingly, the Sputnik V vaccine is used in over 70 countries at the moment. It's been approve by many countries. Brazil, Egypt, India, Mexico. It's important to note, none of the regulatory bodies that approved the vaccine, appear on the WHO's list of stringent and strict, reliable regulators. Joan van Dyk - Senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

