Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Local Government Elections series- ANC manifesto
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dakota Legoete - ANC NEC Member
Today at 10:35
What do we lose as a society by implementing transformation policies?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Today at 11:05
World of Work- managing re-entry stress
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Male contraceptives
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Kabo Ijane, specialist urologist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Five things investors need to watch out for when investing in emerging markets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Hundersmarck - Fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sahpra rejects use of the Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine over HIV concerns Bruce Whitfield speaks to Joan van Dyk, senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre. 18 October 2021 7:48 PM
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase. 18 October 2021 6:37 PM
Home affairs extends operating hours as demand for services increases Department of Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza says this is a temporary solution and they will open 30 minutes earlier than usu... 18 October 2021 6:00 PM
View all Local
Situation tense as interdict is granted to stop taxi violence in Joburg CBD Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque give more insight on the taxi violence. 18 October 2021 12:38 PM
Was there a Masakhane Clinic in Alex? ANC Joburg mayoral candidate denies this African National Congress Joburg mayoral candidate Mpho Moerane and DA mayoral candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse talk about what they wil... 18 October 2021 12:17 PM
We hope to vaccinate 80% of elderly population before end of year - Joe Phaahla Health minister reflects on strides made in the country's vaccination drive. 18 October 2021 7:53 AM
View all Politics
AA warns of 'catastrophic' fuel price hikes for November The warning was based on the data from the recent exchange rate and commodities. 18 October 2021 1:13 PM
How adaptable is your business in these changing times? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world. 15 October 2021 12:00 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Business
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020 Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen. 14 October 2021 7:48 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
Strange encounter with big canine helps remove man's fear of dogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 October 2021 8:20 AM
SA’s DJ Snow drops Adele’s new song 'Easy On Me' remix Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 October 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Sahpra rejects use of the Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine over HIV concerns

18 October 2021 7:48 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
HIV
Russia
Sahpra
Sputnik V vaccine
Covid-19 vaccination
Sputnik V

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Joan van Dyk, senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.
  • Concerns had been raised about some components of the vaccine which could put the population at greater risk of HIV infection
  • South Africa has one of the highest HIV infection rates in the world
  • The use of the vaccine in South Africa would be reviewed at a later date for possible use in future
Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine. © Kittipong Satrinekarn/123rf.com

The South African Health Products Authority (Sahpra) on Monday announced that the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will not be approved for use in South Africa.

Sahpra cited concerns about the safety of some components of the vaccine which could put some people, particularly men at greater risk of HIV infection.

The Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is a two dose jab, similar to the Pfizer vaccine which is being used in South Africa.

It's a two dose vaccine, like the Pfizer one. It's not a mRNA vaccine, it's an adenovirus vaccine, which means the trojan horse that sneaks this little antibody into your body is called an adenovirus.

Joan van Dyk - Senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre 

The second jab uses a different kind of virus than the first one. The other vaccines don't do that. This specific trojan horse is called a adenovirus type 5, and that's the one that Sahpra has an issue with.

Joan van Dyk - Senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre 

With previous HIV research, we've seen some worrying results that if you have exposure to this vector, there's an increase risk of infection for HIV negative people.

Joan van Dyk - Senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre 

RELATED: Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet

It's more of a risk for HIV negative people. That's particularly significant for South Africa. We have such a high number of HIV infections every year. We have 15% of the population living with the virus.

Joan van Dyk - Senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre 

Surprisingly, the Sputnik V vaccine is used in over 70 countries at the moment. It's been approve by many countries. Brazil, Egypt, India, Mexico. It's important to note, none of the regulatory bodies that approved the vaccine, appear on the WHO's list of stringent and strict, reliable regulators.

Joan van Dyk - Senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre 

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




18 October 2021 7:48 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
HIV
Russia
Sahpra
Sputnik V vaccine
Covid-19 vaccination
Sputnik V

More from Local

Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists

18 October 2021 6:37 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home affairs extends operating hours as demand for services increases

18 October 2021 6:00 PM

Department of Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza says this is a temporary solution and they will open 30 minutes earlier than usual.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steel industry should do more to give back to workers - Numsa

18 October 2021 5:52 PM

John Perlman speaks to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and Seifsa CEO Lucio Trentini about the steel industry wage offer negotiations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom alleges Nersa did not look at rejected tariff hike application

18 October 2021 4:39 PM

John Perlman speaks to Eskom general manager for regulation Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje about why the power utility is going to court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We have to learn how to make the coalition system work for the people'

18 October 2021 4:03 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to the director of Third Republic Paul Berkowitz about coalition government and what we can expect in this election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury

18 October 2021 3:58 PM

African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sahpra says Sputnik V vaccine not going to be approved for use in South Africa

18 October 2021 2:07 PM

Meanwhile, Premier’s Advisory Committee member Prof Bruce Mellado says Gauteng is out of the woods and looking good in terms of the decline in the number of new cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AA warns of 'catastrophic' fuel price hikes for November

18 October 2021 1:13 PM

The warning was based on the data from the recent exchange rate and commodities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Situation tense as interdict is granted to stop taxi violence in Joburg CBD

18 October 2021 12:38 PM

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque give more insight on the taxi violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We hope to vaccinate 80% of elderly population before end of year - Joe Phaahla

18 October 2021 7:53 AM

Health minister reflects on strides made in the country's vaccination drive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We have to learn how to make the coalition system work for the people'

Local

Steel industry should do more to give back to workers - Numsa

Local

Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Lawyers defending war vets arrested for hostage drama oppose case extension

18 October 2021 8:39 PM

MEC Mamabolo: Govt, taxi associations need to resolve issues over routes

18 October 2021 8:30 PM

eSwatini civil groups condemn King Mswati III’s decision to shut schools

18 October 2021 8:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA