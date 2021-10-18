Sahpra rejects use of the Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine over HIV concerns
- Concerns had been raised about some components of the vaccine which could put the population at greater risk of HIV infection
- South Africa has one of the highest HIV infection rates in the world
- The use of the vaccine in South Africa would be reviewed at a later date for possible use in future
The South African Health Products Authority (Sahpra) on Monday announced that the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will not be approved for use in South Africa.
Sahpra cited concerns about the safety of some components of the vaccine which could put some people, particularly men at greater risk of HIV infection.
The Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is a two dose jab, similar to the Pfizer vaccine which is being used in South Africa.
It's a two dose vaccine, like the Pfizer one. It's not a mRNA vaccine, it's an adenovirus vaccine, which means the trojan horse that sneaks this little antibody into your body is called an adenovirus.Joan van Dyk - Senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
The second jab uses a different kind of virus than the first one. The other vaccines don't do that. This specific trojan horse is called a adenovirus type 5, and that's the one that Sahpra has an issue with.Joan van Dyk - Senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Russia’s #SputnikV won’t be joining the #VaccineRolloutSA any time soon. The country’s medical regulator @SAHPRA1 says the manufacturer couldn’t provide enough safety data on the jab. Check out our #SputnikSeries for a closer look at how the process works. https://t.co/inEy4f9H9O— Bhekisisa (@Bhekisisa_MG) October 18, 2021
With previous HIV research, we've seen some worrying results that if you have exposure to this vector, there's an increase risk of infection for HIV negative people.Joan van Dyk - Senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
RELATED: Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet
It's more of a risk for HIV negative people. That's particularly significant for South Africa. We have such a high number of HIV infections every year. We have 15% of the population living with the virus.Joan van Dyk - Senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Surprisingly, the Sputnik V vaccine is used in over 70 countries at the moment. It's been approve by many countries. Brazil, Egypt, India, Mexico. It's important to note, none of the regulatory bodies that approved the vaccine, appear on the WHO's list of stringent and strict, reliable regulators.Joan van Dyk - Senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_156147200_covid-19-coronavirus-vaccine-close-up-hands-of-scientist-show-covid-19-vaccine-name-sputnik-v-in-gla.html?term=sputnik%2Bv&vti=ockhp9aov6caq824j4-1-35
More from Local
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase.Read More
Home affairs extends operating hours as demand for services increases
Department of Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza says this is a temporary solution and they will open 30 minutes earlier than usual.Read More
Steel industry should do more to give back to workers - Numsa
John Perlman speaks to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and Seifsa CEO Lucio Trentini about the steel industry wage offer negotiations.Read More
Eskom alleges Nersa did not look at rejected tariff hike application
John Perlman speaks to Eskom general manager for regulation Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje about why the power utility is going to court.Read More
'We have to learn how to make the coalition system work for the people'
Azania Mosaka speaks to the director of Third Republic Paul Berkowitz about coalition government and what we can expect in this election.Read More
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury
African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown.Read More
Sahpra says Sputnik V vaccine not going to be approved for use in South Africa
Meanwhile, Premier’s Advisory Committee member Prof Bruce Mellado says Gauteng is out of the woods and looking good in terms of the decline in the number of new cases.Read More
AA warns of 'catastrophic' fuel price hikes for November
The warning was based on the data from the recent exchange rate and commodities.Read More
Situation tense as interdict is granted to stop taxi violence in Joburg CBD
Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque give more insight on the taxi violence.Read More