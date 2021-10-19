I have unfinished business with City of Johannesburg - Herman Mashaba





Political parties around the country are ramping up their campaign efforts in the run-up to the 1 November local government elections.

This year Action SA, led by businessman and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will be the first official major election the party contests since its registration in 2020.

RELATED: We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan

Bongani Bingwa chats to Mashaba on why he is vying to become Johannesburg mayor again.

I have unfinished business with the City of Johannesburg and for us to change the lives of the people in the city, we need to remove the African National Congress. Herman Mashaba, Leader - Action SA

He says corruption needs to be rooted out of government and his party is not campaigning to be in the opposition benches and wants to be in power.

He says he left the Democratic Alliance (DA) when he realised the right wing of the party wanted to come back to power.

Mashaba claims he is not xenophobic and maintains that undocumented people need to go back to their country.

Listen below to the full conversation: