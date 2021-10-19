I have unfinished business with City of Johannesburg - Herman Mashaba
Political parties around the country are ramping up their campaign efforts in the run-up to the 1 November local government elections.
This year Action SA, led by businessman and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will be the first official major election the party contests since its registration in 2020.
RELATED: We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan
Bongani Bingwa chats to Mashaba on why he is vying to become Johannesburg mayor again.
I have unfinished business with the City of Johannesburg and for us to change the lives of the people in the city, we need to remove the African National Congress.Herman Mashaba, Leader - Action SA
He says corruption needs to be rooted out of government and his party is not campaigning to be in the opposition benches and wants to be in power.
He says he left the Democratic Alliance (DA) when he realised the right wing of the party wanted to come back to power.
Mashaba claims he is not xenophobic and maintains that undocumented people need to go back to their country.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @Action4SA/Twitter
More from Politics
Suspended ANC SG Magashule and 15 accused back in court for corruption
The suspended SG and his co-accused face over 70 charges related to a R255 million failed asbestos project in the Free State.Read More
Situation tense as interdict is granted to stop taxi violence in Joburg CBD
Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque give more insight on the taxi violence.Read More
Was there a Masakhane Clinic in Alex? ANC Joburg mayoral candidate denies this
African National Congress Joburg mayoral candidate Mpho Moerane and DA mayoral candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse talk about what they will offer the people of Alexandra if voted into power.Read More
We hope to vaccinate 80% of elderly population before end of year - Joe Phaahla
Health minister reflects on strides made in the country's vaccination drive.Read More
Julius Malema says EFF will end poor performance in Free State municipalities
EFF leader Julius Malema has told residents of Bothaville in the Free State that his party will change their municipality for the better.Read More
Ramaphosa promises to fix municipalities during Free State campaign blitz
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says many municipalities around South Africa are not serving the communities as well as they are expected to.Read More
The psychology of voting in local government elections
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane explains the different voting dynamics that are involved in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane
He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month.Read More
Our lives weren't in danger, we're unhappy when refused to leave - Thandi Modise
Various people reflect on the hostage situation that took place at St George's Hotel on Thursday night.Read More