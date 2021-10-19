[WATCH] Teacher proposing to another teacher in front of class goes viral

The Clement Manyathela Show Guests Dr Marlet Trump, Life, Executive and Business Coach

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist

Embattled suspened ANC SG Ace Magashule’s pre-trial hearing continues at the High Court in Bloemfontein.

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Mweli Masilela, Newzroom Afrika Reporter. Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Murder accused Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi’s hears the judgement in his bail plea.

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

Court finds hitman guilty of killing ANC councillor in KwaZulu-Natal

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter

More than 50 Military Vets appear in court, this after holding Ministers hostage last week.

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

The case of the NSFAS student who was erroneously paid R14 million back in court

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Capt Katlego Mogale- Police spokeswoman

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson

Joburg south residents still in the dark following substation fire.

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Chris Vorster - CEO at Stadio

Stadio Higher Education purchases Stadio Holdings shares for their postgraduate class of 2021

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Today at 19:33

ZOOM Investment School - Five things investors need to watch out for when investing in emerging markets

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pieter Hundersmarck - Fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management

