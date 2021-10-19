[WATCH] Teacher proposing to another teacher in front of class goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
World of Work- managing re-entry stress
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Marlet Trump, Life, Executive and Business Coach
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Male contraceptives
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Kabo Ijane, specialist urologist
Today at 12:05
Embattled suspened ANC SG Ace Magashule’s pre-trial hearing continues at the High Court in Bloemfontein.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist
Today at 12:10
Murder accused Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi’s hears the judgement in his bail plea.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mweli Masilela, Newzroom Afrika Reporter.
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
Court finds hitman guilty of killing ANC councillor in KwaZulu-Natal
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:23
More than 50 Military Vets appear in court, this after holding Ministers hostage last week.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
The case of the NSFAS student who was erroneously paid R14 million back in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
Trans national scammers arrested.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Capt Katlego Mogale- Police spokeswoman
Today at 12:56
Joburg south residents still in the dark following substation fire.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 18:09
Airports Company South Africa's financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Stadio Higher Education purchases Stadio Holdings shares for their postgraduate class of 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Vorster - CEO at Stadio
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Five things investors need to watch out for when investing in emerging markets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Hundersmarck - Fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sahpra rejects use of the Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine over HIV concerns Bruce Whitfield speaks to Joan van Dyk, senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre. 18 October 2021 7:48 PM
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase. 18 October 2021 6:37 PM
Home affairs extends operating hours as demand for services increases Department of Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza says this is a temporary solution and they will open 30 minutes earlier than usu... 18 October 2021 6:00 PM
View all Local
Suspended ANC SG Magashule and 15 accused back in court for corruption The suspended SG and his co-accused face over 70 charges related to a R255 million failed asbestos project in the Free State. 19 October 2021 8:31 AM
I have unfinished business with City of Johannesburg - Herman Mashaba ActionSA leader and former mayor says he wants to root out corruption in the city and serve the residents. 19 October 2021 7:35 AM
Situation tense as interdict is granted to stop taxi violence in Joburg CBD Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque give more insight on the taxi violence. 18 October 2021 12:38 PM
View all Politics
AA warns of 'catastrophic' fuel price hikes for November The warning was based on the data from the recent exchange rate and commodities. 18 October 2021 1:13 PM
How adaptable is your business in these changing times? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world. 15 October 2021 12:00 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
View all Business
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane Bongani Bingwa chats to the freshly minted Miss South Africa and Richards Bay-born queen on what it feels like to win. 19 October 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Teacher proposing to another teacher in front of class goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 October 2021 8:11 AM
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Teacher proposing to another teacher in front of class goes viral

19 October 2021 8:11 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Strange encounter with big canine helps remove man's fear of dogs

Teacher proposing to another teacher in front of class goes viral

Social media is talking after a beautiful video of a teacher addressing rumours of his relationship with another teacher and then proposing goes viral.

Watch the beautiful video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




19 October 2021 8:11 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane

19 October 2021 10:19 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to the freshly minted Miss South Africa and Richards Bay-born queen on what it feels like to win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist

18 October 2021 4:00 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Strange encounter with big canine helps remove man's fear of dogs

18 October 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA’s DJ Snow drops Adele’s new song 'Easy On Me' remix

18 October 2021 8:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lalela Mswane crowned Miss South Africa 2021

16 October 2021 9:42 PM

The model and dancer beat runners-up Moratwe Masima and Zimi Mabunzi to be the fairest of them all

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Country music is bigger than anyone knows - Matt Gardiner

15 October 2021 2:57 PM

The musician tells Ray White on #702Unplugged says he fell in love with the music about when his girlfriend played it on her return from America.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How adaptable is your business in these changing times?

15 October 2021 12:00 PM

Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Jordan brand chairman Larry Miller sharing 56-year-old secret goes viral

15 October 2021 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Wait is over Adele's single 'Easy On Me' has us singing along already

15 October 2021 8:17 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nokia to release classic brick phone for 20th anniversary

14 October 2021 8:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I have unfinished business with City of Johannesburg - Herman Mashaba

Politics

Suspended ANC SG Magashule and 15 accused back in court for corruption

Politics

My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane

Entertainment

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Court grants murder accused ex-MEC Mandla Msibi, co-accused bail

19 October 2021 11:11 AM

Mashaba denies claims he delayed crucial CoJ programmes when he was mayor

19 October 2021 10:34 AM

Steel sector strike moves into 3rd week as Numsa members reject 6% wage offer

19 October 2021 10:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA