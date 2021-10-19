Suspended ANC SG Magashule and 15 accused back in court for corruption
The Bloemfontein High Court will on Tuesday hear the corruption matter against suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and 15 co-accused.
Magashule and his co-acussed will appear on multiple charges involving the R225 million failed asbestos project in the Free State.
RELATED: FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author
On 11 August, the previous hearing was postponed after some of the accused appointed new legal representatives.
More from Politics
I have unfinished business with City of Johannesburg - Herman Mashaba
ActionSA leader and former mayor says he wants to root out corruption in the city and serve the residents.Read More
Situation tense as interdict is granted to stop taxi violence in Joburg CBD
Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque give more insight on the taxi violence.Read More
Was there a Masakhane Clinic in Alex? ANC Joburg mayoral candidate denies this
African National Congress Joburg mayoral candidate Mpho Moerane and DA mayoral candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse talk about what they will offer the people of Alexandra if voted into power.Read More
We hope to vaccinate 80% of elderly population before end of year - Joe Phaahla
Health minister reflects on strides made in the country's vaccination drive.Read More
Julius Malema says EFF will end poor performance in Free State municipalities
EFF leader Julius Malema has told residents of Bothaville in the Free State that his party will change their municipality for the better.Read More
Ramaphosa promises to fix municipalities during Free State campaign blitz
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says many municipalities around South Africa are not serving the communities as well as they are expected to.Read More
The psychology of voting in local government elections
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane explains the different voting dynamics that are involved in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane
He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month.Read More
Our lives weren't in danger, we're unhappy when refused to leave - Thandi Modise
Various people reflect on the hostage situation that took place at St George's Hotel on Thursday night.Read More