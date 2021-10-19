Suspended ANC SG Magashule and 15 accused back in court for corruption

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
World of Work- managing re-entry stress
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Marlet Trump, Life, Executive and Business Coach
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Male contraceptives
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Kabo Ijane, specialist urologist
Today at 12:05
Embattled suspened ANC SG Ace Magashule's pre-trial hearing continues at the High Court in Bloemfontein.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist
Today at 12:10
Murder accused Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi's hears the judgement in his bail plea.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mweli Masilela, Newzroom Afrika Reporter.
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
Court finds hitman guilty of killing ANC councillor in KwaZulu-Natal
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:23
More than 50 Military Vets appear in court, this after holding Ministers hostage last week.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
The case of the NSFAS student who was erroneously paid R14 million back in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
Trans national scammers arrested.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Capt Katlego Mogale- Police spokeswoman
Today at 12:56
Joburg south residents still in the dark following substation fire.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 18:09
Airports Company South Africa's financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Stadio Higher Education purchases Stadio Holdings shares for their postgraduate class of 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Vorster - CEO at Stadio
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Five things investors need to watch out for when investing in emerging markets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Hundersmarck - Fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management
Latest Local
Sahpra rejects use of the Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine over HIV concerns Bruce Whitfield speaks to Joan van Dyk, senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre. 18 October 2021 7:48 PM
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase. 18 October 2021 6:37 PM
Home affairs extends operating hours as demand for services increases Department of Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza says this is a temporary solution and they will open 30 minutes earlier than usu... 18 October 2021 6:00 PM
View all Local
Suspended ANC SG Magashule and 15 accused back in court for corruption The suspended SG and his co-accused face over 70 charges related to a R255 million failed asbestos project in the Free State. 19 October 2021 8:31 AM
I have unfinished business with City of Johannesburg - Herman Mashaba ActionSA leader and former mayor says he wants to root out corruption in the city and serve the residents. 19 October 2021 7:35 AM
Situation tense as interdict is granted to stop taxi violence in Joburg CBD Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque give more insight on the taxi violence. 18 October 2021 12:38 PM
View all Politics
AA warns of 'catastrophic' fuel price hikes for November The warning was based on the data from the recent exchange rate and commodities. 18 October 2021 1:13 PM
How adaptable is your business in these changing times? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world. 15 October 2021 12:00 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it's the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
View all Business
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
David Tlale's secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane Bongani Bingwa chats to the freshly minted Miss South Africa and Richards Bay-born queen on what it feels like to win. 19 October 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Teacher proposing to another teacher in front of class goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 October 2021 8:11 AM
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe's richest men The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it's the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Suspended ANC SG Magashule and 15 accused back in court for corruption

19 October 2021 8:31 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
asbestos
Free State asbestos
Ace Magashule corruption
R255 million

The suspended SG and his co-accused face over 70 charges related to a R255 million failed asbestos project in the Free State.

The Bloemfontein High Court will on Tuesday hear the corruption matter against suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and 15 co-accused.

Magashule and his co-acussed will appear on multiple charges involving the R225 million failed asbestos project in the Free

RELATED: FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author

On 11 August, the previous hearing was postponed after some of the accused appointed new legal representatives.




More from Politics

I have unfinished business with City of Johannesburg - Herman Mashaba

19 October 2021 7:35 AM

ActionSA leader and former mayor says he wants to root out corruption in the city and serve the residents.

Situation tense as interdict is granted to stop taxi violence in Joburg CBD

18 October 2021 12:38 PM

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque give more insight on the taxi violence.

Was there a Masakhane Clinic in Alex? ANC Joburg mayoral candidate denies this

18 October 2021 12:17 PM

African National Congress Joburg mayoral candidate Mpho Moerane and DA mayoral candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse talk about what they will offer the people of Alexandra if voted into power.

We hope to vaccinate 80% of elderly population before end of year - Joe Phaahla

18 October 2021 7:53 AM

Health minister reflects on strides made in the country's vaccination drive.

Julius Malema says EFF will end poor performance in Free State municipalities

17 October 2021 1:54 PM

EFF leader Julius Malema has told residents of Bothaville in the Free State that his party will change their municipality for the better.

Ramaphosa promises to fix municipalities during Free State campaign blitz

17 October 2021 12:56 PM

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says many municipalities around South Africa are not serving the communities as well as they are expected to.

The psychology of voting in local government elections

17 October 2021 10:04 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane explains the different voting dynamics that are involved in South Africa.

Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane

15 October 2021 4:01 PM

He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month.

Our lives weren't in danger, we're unhappy when refused to leave - Thandi Modise

15 October 2021 1:01 PM

Various people reflect on the hostage situation that took place at St George's Hotel on Thursday night.

12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister

15 October 2021 9:07 AM

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has announced that this age group will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Trending

I have unfinished business with City of Johannesburg - Herman Mashaba

Politics

Suspended ANC SG Magashule and 15 accused back in court for corruption

Politics

My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane

Entertainment

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Court grants murder accused ex-MEC Mandla Msibi, co-accused bail

19 October 2021 11:11 AM

Mashaba denies claims he delayed crucial CoJ programmes when he was mayor

19 October 2021 10:34 AM

Steel sector strike moves into 3rd week as Numsa members reject 6% wage offer

19 October 2021 10:14 AM

