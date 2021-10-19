Suspended ANC SG Magashule and 15 accused back in court for corruption





The Bloemfontein High Court will on Tuesday hear the corruption matter against suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and 15 co-accused.

Magashule and his co-acussed will appear on multiple charges involving the R225 million failed asbestos project in the Free State.

On 11 August, the previous hearing was postponed after some of the accused appointed new legal representatives.