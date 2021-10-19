My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane





In a star-studded event on Saturday night at the GrandWest Casino in Cape Town, Lalela Mswane was crowned Miss South Africa 2021.

Mswane is a model, dancer and holds a law degree beat nine other finalists to clinch the Miss South Africa title - taking the reins from Shudufhadzo Musida.

She joins Bongani Bingwa to chat about pageants and the role of young women in shaping society.

The win is validation to my seven-year-old self that anything is possible. Lalela Mswane, Miss SA

The Miss South Africa pageant has become a platform for women and it imparts many tools enabling them to be agents of change, she says.

The focus of my reign will be unemployment particularly in the youth and I think COVID also played a huge role in unemployment amongst the youth. Lalela Mswane, Miss SA

Listen below to the full conversation: