My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane
In a star-studded event on Saturday night at the GrandWest Casino in Cape Town, Lalela Mswane was crowned Miss South Africa 2021.
Mswane is a model, dancer and holds a law degree beat nine other finalists to clinch the Miss South Africa title - taking the reins from Shudufhadzo Musida.
RELATED: Lalela Mswane crowned Miss South Africa 2021
She joins Bongani Bingwa to chat about pageants and the role of young women in shaping society.
The win is validation to my seven-year-old self that anything is possible.Lalela Mswane, Miss SA
The Miss South Africa pageant has become a platform for women and it imparts many tools enabling them to be agents of change, she says.
The focus of my reign will be unemployment particularly in the youth and I think COVID also played a huge role in unemployment amongst the youth.Lalela Mswane, Miss SA
Listen below to the full conversation:
