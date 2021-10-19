We have not failed, load shedding is even there in Europe - ANC
In its 2021 local government election manifesto, the African National Congress (ANC) has vowed to renew itself.
While delivering the manifesto, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that they have made mistakes in the past and they will do better.
In the 2016 local government elections, the ANC suffered a major blow by getting just under 54 percent nationally and lost the majority vote in five of the six largest cities, including Johannesburg and Pretoria.
In today's edition of the local government elections series, Clement Manyathela speaks to ANC NEC Member Dakota Legoete about what they have to offer the voters this time.
As the party, we have given our deployees in government to the SOE called Eskom to find a solution to this particular matter (load shedding) but part of the reasons we are doing wrong as a nation including ourselves as a governing party is that we don't plan in advance.Dakota Legoete, NEC member - ANC
We are aware that load shedding in itself has a negative impact on the economic outlook because it makes the cost of living unnecessarily expensive for ordinary people on the streets and it lowers investment confidence.Dakota Legoete, NEC member - ANC
Legoete says the ruling party has not failed when it comes to load shedding.
We have not failed. Loadshedding, based on the fact that the systems get old and based on technical aspects. Load shedding is not only a thing of our country, it's even there in Europe today.Dakota Legoete, NEC member - ANC
Answering questions on the e-tolls, Legoete says they have already taken a decision as an organisation.
Our position is clear, the best model must be found. As the ANC we have placed this burden of the e-tolls on our deployees in government.Dakota Legoete, NEC member - ANC
More from Local
'There must be a centralised database to check unclaimed pension benefits'
John Perlman speaks to Wits Business School's Professor Jannie Rossouw about the difficulties people experience in claiming the funds.Read More
FlySafair proposes changes for public holidays to fall on Fridays and Mondays
Azania Mosaka speaks to the CEO of FlySafair Elmar Conradie about their petition to have public holidays moved to Fridays and Mondays.Read More
Some parts of Joburg south likely to have electricity restored - City Power
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says in some areas affected there are water pump stations that need to be fired up otherwise they will have a problem.Read More
Hawks and US law enforcement arrest 8 foreign nationals for 'romance scamming'
Sunday Times journalist Aron Hyman reflects on the arrests made by law enforcement authorities.Read More
Football coach Milutin Sredojevic found guilty of two charges of sexual assault
In December 2020, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the former Orlando Pirates coach appeared at the New Brighton Magistrates Court on sexual assault charges.Read More
Court grants murder accused ex-MEC Mandla Msibi, co-accused bail
Msibi and two others are alleged to have been involved in a shooting that claimed the lives of two people and left a third wounded in August.Read More
Sahpra rejects use of the Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine over HIV concerns
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Joan van Dyk, senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase.Read More
Home affairs extends operating hours as demand for services increases
Department of Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza says this is a temporary solution and they will open 30 minutes earlier than usual.Read More
More from Politics
Suspended ANC SG Magashule and 15 accused back in court for corruption
The suspended SG and his co-accused face over 70 charges related to a R255 million failed asbestos project in the Free State.Read More
I have unfinished business with City of Johannesburg - Herman Mashaba
ActionSA leader and former mayor says he wants to root out corruption in the city and serve the residents.Read More
Situation tense as interdict is granted to stop taxi violence in Joburg CBD
Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque give more insight on the taxi violence.Read More
Was there a Masakhane Clinic in Alex? ANC Joburg mayoral candidate denies this
African National Congress Joburg mayoral candidate Mpho Moerane and DA mayoral candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse talk about what they will offer the people of Alexandra if voted into power.Read More
We hope to vaccinate 80% of elderly population before end of year - Joe Phaahla
Health minister reflects on strides made in the country's vaccination drive.Read More
Julius Malema says EFF will end poor performance in Free State municipalities
EFF leader Julius Malema has told residents of Bothaville in the Free State that his party will change their municipality for the better.Read More
Ramaphosa promises to fix municipalities during Free State campaign blitz
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says many municipalities around South Africa are not serving the communities as well as they are expected to.Read More
The psychology of voting in local government elections
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane explains the different voting dynamics that are involved in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane
He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month.Read More