Court grants murder accused ex-MEC Mandla Msibi, co-accused bail
JOHANNESBURG - The Nelspruit Magistrates Court has granted axed Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi and his co-accused R20,000 bail each.
Msibi and two others are alleged to have been involved in a shooting that claimed the lives of two people and left a third wounded in August.
Their bail application was delayed after a bomb scare last week.
The trio is now expected back in court 6 December.
Magistrate Suzan Monaledi delivered judgment on Tuesday morning: "Therefore the court is satisfied that all three applicants succeeded to discharge their onus and to satisfy the court that the interests of justice permits their release on bail."
Msibi was fired as MEC by Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane following his arrest.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Court grants murder accused ex-MEC Mandla Msibi, co-accused bail
More from Local
'There must be a centralised database to check unclaimed pension benefits'
John Perlman speaks to Wits Business School's Professor Jannie Rossouw about the difficulties people experience in claiming the funds.Read More
FlySafair proposes changes for public holidays to fall on Fridays and Mondays
Azania Mosaka speaks to the CEO of FlySafair Elmar Conradie about their petition to have public holidays moved to Fridays and Mondays.Read More
Some parts of Joburg south likely to have electricity restored - City Power
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says in some areas affected there are water pump stations that need to be fired up otherwise they will have a problem.Read More
Hawks and US law enforcement arrest 8 foreign nationals for 'romance scamming'
Sunday Times journalist Aron Hyman reflects on the arrests made by law enforcement authorities.Read More
Football coach Milutin Sredojevic found guilty of two charges of sexual assault
In December 2020, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the former Orlando Pirates coach appeared at the New Brighton Magistrates Court on sexual assault charges.Read More
We have not failed, load shedding is even there in Europe - ANC
In this episode of the Local Government Elections series, African National Congress NEC member Dakota Legoete explains why citizens should vote for them in the upcoming elections.Read More
Sahpra rejects use of the Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine over HIV concerns
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Joan van Dyk, senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase.Read More
Home affairs extends operating hours as demand for services increases
Department of Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza says this is a temporary solution and they will open 30 minutes earlier than usual.Read More