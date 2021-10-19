Hawks and US law enforcement arrest 8 foreign nationals for 'romance scamming'
In a massive operation in Cape Town between the Hawks and the US law enforcement authorities, eight alleged leaders of a transnational Nigerian syndicate were arrested on Tuesday.
The foreign nationals were arrested for different crimes including money laundering and internet scams including romance scamming, which criminals use through a fake online profile to gain a victim's affection and trust.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, Sunday Times journalist Aron Hyman to give more insight on the matter.
This is a group that has been operating globally for some time now and they set up their base of operations in Cape Town in the last decade and a half.Aron Hyman, Journalist - Sunday Times
The group is called the Black Axe and it is the leadership that has been arrested. According to my understanding they were also involved in romance scamming.Aron Hyman, Journalist - Sunday Times
Listen below to the full conversation:
