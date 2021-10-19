Some parts of Joburg south likely to have electricity restored - City Power
Joburg south residents are still in the dark following a substation fire.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena has more.
We started with the mop-up session this morning and also the assessment of the damage that was caused by the fire. We are trying to see if we can backfeed those areas that are affected. The teams are on the ground running around to ensure that they open up to allow that process to happen.Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power
We should at least have some of the customers having electricity by this afternoon. For the substation to be entirely back online will take a while. The two transformers have basically been razed down. Now they have to be dismantled so we have the transformers on standby and they are busy testing them.Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power
This substation will probably be back tomorrow afternoon or evening. We will use other substations in the vicinity to ensure we connect customers that really need electricity because especially because in some of the areas affected we need water pump stations that need to be fired up otherwise we will have a problem of people being without water.Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : @JoburgMPD/Twitter
